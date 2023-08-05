Group aids fire, police workers

Hydrating Hometown Heroes, a volunteer organization dedicated to keeping first responders in Arkansas equipped with water, has received a large donation of pallets from Union Pacific Railroad.

Steven Rice, an administrator of Hydrating Hometown Heroes, and John Varnell of Union Pacific delivered the donations to units across south Arkansas on Thursday and Friday, beginning with the Desha County sheriff's office.

But then, the volunteers encountered a driver who they say was ejected from a log truck that overturned on the highway.

"Without hesitation, 'Superman' John Varnell and myself rolled out of the truck and began treating the driver alongside some awesome people who stopped," Rice said. "After Dumas EMS arrived and took over care and transported the patient, we were able to provide on-scene water donations to Tillar FD [Fire Department], Arkansas State Police Troop F and Dumas EMS."

The volunteers then dropped off donations to the fire and police departments in Dumas, Gould and Grady.

"Today [Thursday] has been a picture of what Hydrating Hometown Heroes is all about," Rice said, "getting the resources to the guys and gals who are in the field, boots on the ground and serving their neighbors."