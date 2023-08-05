Happy birthday. Do you get the sense that your dreams have been a bit too small? You'll be more specific and daring, brilliantly practical and yet open to the magic touch, which will be a seasonal cosmic gift this trip around the sun. More highlights: a glow-up, a burden that gets light because of how strong it makes you, and a trip you'll need a passport for.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Like a seasoned chef, jazz artist or comedian, some of your best work will happen while you're riffing. It takes extensive skill and comprehensive understanding of the ingredients to improvise like a genius.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you focus too intently on what you want, you'll limit your ability to see the big picture. To avoid small-mindedness and narrow perspective, expand your awareness to what others want. Which pursuit will enhance many lives at once?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You feel like you know what you want, but until you have to articulate it you don't realize the specifics. Share your vision.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can only have one favorite, but that doesn't stop you from treating each contender as though it already held the top position. Maybe it's best not to choose a favorite. You have so much to give.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Beauty is, by nature, temporary. It cannot be truly owned, only maintained for a time. Understanding its ephemeral essence will help you enjoy it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Every love affair needs a grand gesture. Consider the love between you and you. Isn't this as worthy of a big gesture as any other relationship? Why not give yourself something that will really rock your world?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Illogically, self-actualization occurs mainly through others. Interactions teach you who you are. It is your selflessness that makes growth possible. Becoming great is a humble process.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The idea that you must be doing something useful or fun at all times is unhelpful and unhealthful. Relentless action is taxing on all levels. Doing nothing will be as enjoyable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your contribution will make the biggest difference when you assess what kind of help will help. Hands on or off? Tough or tender? Practical or spiritual? Step back before you step forward to assist.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're being overly critical of something about yourself. These opinions are holding you back. There's no need for harshness. Sweeten the tone you use when you talk to yourself and figure out a new way to frame this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though you were wronged in the past, you refuse to see yourself as small inside the circumstance. Your power grew because you took control and you'll keep doing so, seeing feasible options that once would have been invisible to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even though you feel solid about what you want today, stay flexible in your approach to getting it. With an attitude as fluid as water, you'll easily find the path of least resistance.