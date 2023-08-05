Antonis Balas of Attica Zoological Park near Athens, Greece, urged pet owners to be mindful in the extreme heat as zoo residents were served frozen meals, with an Angolan lion getting chunks of red meat and bone packed in a block of ice and the ring-tailed lemurs enjoying fruit popsicles.

Costis Hadzidakis, Greece's finance minister, vowed to step up inspections amid what's been dubbed "the beach towel revolt," with some island beachgoers unable to find a spot on the sand as bars and other businesses rent out chaise lounges and umbrellas for as much as 100 euros, or $109.

Francesc Garcia, a Spanish police inspector, said airport security video led to the arrest of two men accused of stealing luggage containing $9 million worth of jewelry and cash from Russian passengers who were catching an Emirates flight from Barcelona.

Sam Armstrong, 18, of Wisconsin was charged with triggering an explosion near the community of Pulaski that burned 17 people when a barrel containing a gasoline-diesel mix was thrown into a bonfire.

Morgan Jacobsen of Montana's wildlife department said "our recommended response is to fight back, get away and get out of the water" after a rare attack by an otter injured three women inner-tubing on the Jefferson River, with one victim needing a hospital airlift.

Mark Armstrong, a spokesperson for the city of Baton Rouge, called it "rather disturbing, to say the least" as four banners promoting the white nationalist Patriot Front were hung above busy city thoroughfares, then removed by the local NAACP chapter.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, a superior court judge in Orange County, Calif., is being held on $1 million bail in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife at their Anaheim home.

Stephen Murphy III, a federal judge in Detroit, apologized and said he just "lost my head" over delays, but an appeals court overturned a drug conviction and ordered a new trial for a man whose rights were violated when Murphy said, "This guy looks like a criminal to me."

Darius Crowder, a firefighter in Lithonia, Ga., had a day of fear and worry, relief and thanks, and finally exhaustion as he responded to a blaze at the animal daycare where he'd dropped off Xina, his 6-month-old Belgian Malinois, then found she'd been rescued and was getting water and oxygen, and "now I can focus on the task at hand."