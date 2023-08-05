Jefferson County deputy dies after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

Jefferson County sheriff’s Deputy Justin Tomlinson, 31, died Saturday morning after being hurt in a motorcycle crash in Pulaski County, according to authorities.

Tomlinson of Little Rock was off duty, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Arkansas State Police Troop A is investigating the collision. The sheriff’s office said no further details regarding the collision were being released at this time.

The collision occurred at 4:40 a.m. Saturday on Highway 294 near Park Drive, according to an initial summary from the state police.

The crash also injured Brittney Williams, 29, of Conway, a motorcycle passenger, and Princeton Staples, 35, of Jacksonville, who was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer, according to the state police.

The Explorer was traveling west on Highway 294 near Park Drive. The 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 294 near Park Drive. The Explorer crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle, according to the report. The injured were taken to area hospitals.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow to share news of the untimely passing of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Tomlinson. Deputy Tomlinson tragically succumbed to injuries resulting from an off-duty motorcycle accident in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2023, in Pulaski County, Arkansas,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Tomlinson was assigned to the sheriff’s office’s Services Division and was assigned duties of transportation and court security.

“His absence will be deeply felt by all of us. During this difficult time, we urge you to come together as a community to support each other and Deputy Tomlinson’s family and loved ones. We ask that you keep Deputy Tomlinson’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this unimaginable loss. More details will be released later, at an appropriate time,” according to the sheriff’s office.