In charge of climate

I'm probably going to open a can of worms, but here I go. I'm tired of the government talking about climate change. Who is in charge of our world? God. People have turned away from him and are doing their own thing, not thinking about the consequences. He is the one in charge of our climate and I think, right now, that he is speaking loud with all this heat we are experiencing.

I believe that the world needs to go back to hearing his word and quit killing, wearing inappropriate clothing, and dictating to us that we should only use electricity to run our households and our cars. Go back to church, everyone. "Whoever has ears ought to hear."

JANET DEETER

Little Rock

Healing in Little Rock

I was on my way out. Lethargy, falling down, malaise. The will was written, cremation forms in order. I was getting blood and platelets twice a week; 23 years with polycythemia was now taking its toll. I was prayed up, Jesus near.

Oncology said I was "too old." The VA in Fayetteville said "no age limit" for a bone marrow transplant.

Thank you, UAMS, for a new lease on life. My brother the donor, Dr. Gentille Sanchez, wonderful nurses on E-7 (Cynthia), older nurses warm my heart, Jacob in infusion.

After three months away from my home in the woods outside Eureka Springs, Little Rock has become my second home. Home for Healing on Markham has become family and truly a place for healing. (The art on the walls, fantastic, and thanks, Kristen.)

I found Little Rock to be a warm and friendly place (I moved to Eureka from Denver 30 years ago). I walked daily in the Hillcrest neighborhood and Allsopp Park (three miles). I've been home almost two weeks but was just back at UAMS for follow-up (numbers still low, but way better).

Keep your city great; I'll be back soon!

ERIC W. PEDERSON

Eureka Springs

It's all about the pants

Re the Trump superseding indictment: Golf pants. It's all about the golf pants. Well, OK. I'm extrapolating.

It was actually golf shirts, and then pants. But still, they were all in those boxes, according to what I saw on TV. And he didn't have time to remove them. Sure. I say he got caught with his golf pants down!

JERROLD HINES

Little Rock

America’s on the rise

I just got back from a 2,200-mile trip across America. And boy, do I have good news! Everywhere I went, business is booming and people are busy. I saw a massive pipeline under construction. Commercial and utility buildings going up. Crops in the fields, church doors open, downtowns revitalizing. Happy, friendly people filling the stores and restaurants. Don’t believe me? Go see for yourself.

Are the highly paid people on TV and radio telling me it’s all an illusion? Surely we are one step away from the next great recession. Folks can’t leave their homes for fear of the weather, high prices or people that look different. Then, on the radio I heard a song by Willie Nelson’s son Lukas. I think the words have a message for all of us. Lukas suggests, “Turn off the news, and build a garden.” Our completely biased national news entertainment and hate radio shows divide us for the oldest reason there is. For the money. Sure, America has problems. Always has and always will. I challenge the dividers and halftruthers on Fox News to open any American history book. Point to a time we were trouble-free.

America is rising, folks. It appears in times of darkness; common sense and the truth are our torch. Our political and news personalities are mostly self-serving, climbing that ladder of position, power, and money. To them, truth and common sense no longer matter or don’t pay well. Americans must learn to work around these profiteers.

Turn off the news and go see for yourself. We do have complicated long-term problems. But we can solve them by working together. If someone is paid to talk into a microphone daily about politics where one side is always right, they’re probably lying to you.

SPENCER BAKER

Little Rock



