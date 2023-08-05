Man jailed after crash at police lot fence

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he crashed into the fence surrounding the back parking lot of the Hot Springs Police Department and damaged the entry gate while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Leopoldo Dominicio Apodaca, 40, was arrested about 8:15 p.m. on a felony count of first-degree criminal mischief and was also cited for careless and prohibited driving.

According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly after 8 p.m., a GMC Sierra pickup drove through the fence at the southeast corner of the back parking lot of the Police Department at 641 Malvern Ave., damaging approximately 50 feet of fence and a fence post.

The driver, later identified as Apodaca, then drove recklessly through the parking lot "at a high rate of speed," striking and damaging a sign, and rammed the metal entrance gate and gate card reader/entry pad system, authorities said.

Apodaca then ran up to the back door of the Police Department, grabbed a bench and "appeared to be preparing to throw it through the glass doors" before he was approached by Lt. Kenny May, who took him into custody, authorities said.

After being read his rights, Apodaca told police he was high on meth, believed he was being followed by a subject on a motorcycle and was trying to get the attention of the police, authorities said.

The Hot Springs Street Department works to upright the corner pole of the parking lot at the corner of Pleasant and Kirk Streets Thursday morning. - Photo by Lance Brownfield of The Sentinel-Record.

