Man survives being stabbed through head with flagpole

TULSA -- A man is expected to survive being stabbed through the head with a flagpole at a fast food restaurant in Oklahoma, police said Thursday.

The stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic in Tulsa and ended with the arrest of Clinton Collins, who was charged with felony maiming, the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

The statement did not identify the victim or provide an age for Collins.

"The pole entered the victim's head beneath his jaw and exited the other side of his head near his right temple area," police said. "The American flag was still attached to the pole at the time."

Firefighters with the Tulsa Fire Department had to cut part of the flagpole to fit the victim into an ambulance, police said.

"Miraculously, we're told the victim will survive his injuries but will likely lose an eye," police said.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Collins charge at the victim and stab him with the flagpole, according to the police statement.

Police said witnesses could hear Collins say: "That's what he gets. He deserved it."

The Tulsa County Clerk of Courts office said Collins is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and that his case either will be handled in tribal court or in U.S. District Court.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Oklahoma prosecutors lacked the authority to pursue criminal cases against defendants who are tribal citizens.