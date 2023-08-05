Mexico: Body found near barrier not a tot

AUSTIN, Texas -- Mexican officials clarified Friday that the Honduran migrant found dead near the buoy barrier Texas installed in the Rio Grande is not a child, as initially reported, but a 20-year-old man. He was one of two people whose bodies were spotted near Eagle Pass two days earlier, the first deaths linked to the buoys ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott that critics decry as "barbaric."

"No good person would do this," Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at his daily news conference Thursday. "This is inhumane."

The Texas Department of Public Safety denied that either migrant died by getting entangled in barriers Texas installed in recent weeks.

"The Mexican government is flat-out wrong," Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said. "Unfortunately, drownings in the Rio Grande by people attempting to cross illegally are all too common."

In Washington, the Department of Homeland Security called the deaths "heartbreaking" and called for an investigation.

Mexico's foreign ministry announced Wednesday the deaths near Eagle Pass -- the first linked to the new 1,000-foot barriers. A Mexican diplomat and a worker at the migrant shelter where the mother was staying in Piedras Negras, across the river from Eagle Pass, described the fatality from Honduras as a boy.

The mother, sobbing on local TV that night, said she recognized her son from his T-shirt and shoes.

On Friday, Mexico's foreign ministry clarified that the mother said her son was about 20, and recognized him from his tattoos. The attorney general's office of Coahuila state was trying to confirm his identity through fingerprints.

Roughly 3 miles downstream another person's body was spotted, caught in the barrier that critics have called "death traps" sure to cause tragedy in the name of security.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said that victim was already dead when he got stuck.

"Preliminary information suggests this individual drowned upstream from the marine barrier and floated into the buoys," he said in a statement. "There are personnel posted at the marine barrier at all times in case any migrants try to cross."

DPS spokesman Travis Considine echoed that version of events, saying the agency received a report "of a possible drowning victim floating upstream from the marine barrier. DPS then notified U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Mexican Consulate. Later that day a body was discovered at the marine barrier."

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, will lead a group of U.S. House members Tuesday "to see the deadly razor wire and buoys" around Eagle Pass and meet with local residents and officials.

Mexican officials said Friday they don't know the name or nationality of that first person. Authorities found no identity papers, and no relative or anyone else has stepped forward.

The Mexican foreign ministry later reported the discovery of the second body, the Honduran migrant, upriver. DPS officials said Thursday they weren't aware of that second death.

It's unclear how either person died.