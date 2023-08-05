NAMES AND FACES





Country superstar Keith Urban and Kix Brooks of powerhouse country duo Brooks & Dunn will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. The organization announced its newest inductees this week, also including Casey Beathard and David Lee Murphy in the contemporary songwriter category and Rafe Van Hoy as a veteran songwriter. They'll be inducted in October at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center. Urban, a four-time Grammy Award-winning Australian country musician, is one of the greatest success stories of modern country music, making a name for himself with self-penned songs and others he made his own. Among his creations, "But For the Grace of God," "Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me" and "Days Go By" became smash hits. Kix Brooks' songwriting in Brooks & Dunn helped shaped the iconic '90s country music sound, with tracks like the Grammy-nominated "Brand New Man," "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone" and "Only in America."

Andrew Tate, the controversial social media personality charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania, was released from house arrest Friday after more than seven months in detention. He and his brother Tristan Tate, as well as two Romanian co-defendants, are required to remain in the country and report regularly to a police station, according to a judicial ruling. They deny the charges. The accused are not allowed to leave Bucharest and the surrounding county without consent from a judge. They are also banned from close proximity to other defendants, witnesses or victims and their immediate families. "This positive outcome gives us confidence that more favorable developments are on the horizon and the truth is beginning to prevail," Tate's legal team said. Tate, 36, and his 35-year-old brother were arrested in December and held in preventive detention as the investigation continued over concerns they were a flight risk. They were moved to house arrest in March. Romanian prosecutors accuse the brothers of luring women to Romania with the pretense of wanting to be in long-term relationships and then coercing them into producing online pornography. A self-styled misogynist, Tate has built a cultish following online and has more than 7.5 million Twitter followers. A convert to Islam, he tweeted after Friday's announcement: "I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania. Now. To the Mosque. Alhamdulillah."





Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks, of Brooks & Dunn, arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks, of powerhouse country duo Brooks & Dunn and country superstar Keith Urban will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to an announcement by the organization Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)







Andrew Tate speaks to media after being released from house arrest and put under judicial control measures, on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday alongside his brother to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)





