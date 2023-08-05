North Little Rock police investigating homicide on 14th Street

North Little Rock police on Saturday were investigating a homicide on 14th Street that left one man dead, a Saturday news release states.

Officers around 10:30 a.m. responded to a report of a dead person in the 800 block of East 14th Street and found an adult male dead there, with signs of trauma, the release states.

Authorities declined to provide details about the nature of the trauma in the release or the cause of death, claiming it is a detail of the ongoing investigation.

The victim was also not identified in the release because the next of kin had not yet been notified.