Northwest Arkansas scores six in ninth inning to snap four-game losing streak

Naturals 13, Cardinals 9

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored six runs in the top of the ninth to rally past the Springfield Cardinals and snapped a four-game losing skid on Friday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Morgan McCullough had the big blow in the inning with a three-run double to break an 8-8 tie off Springfield reliever Roy Garcia (1-1).

Naturals pitcher T.J. Sikkema (3-4) picked up the win despite giving up five runs in two innings of work.

Six Northwest Arkansas players finished with two hits each as the Naturals banged out 14 for the game. Tyler Tolbert drove in three runs and scored twice, while Dillan Shrum scored three times and drove in two for the Naturals.

First baseman L.J. Jones hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth as Springfield grabbed an 8-7 lead.

Northwest Arkansas wiped out an early 3-0 deficit and also trailed 8-7 before taking control with the big ninth.

Shrum and Tolbert each hit two-run homers to give the Naturals a 4-3 lead. Tolbert drove in another run with an infield single and the Naturals pushed the lead to 6-3 thanks to a fielder's choice ground ball and an error by Springfield catcher Pedro Pages.