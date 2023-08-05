FOOTBALL

Chiefs' DE suspended

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu was suspended Friday for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following an alleged domestic violence incident in January. Omenihu was playing for the 49ers when police were called to his San Jose home for a report of domestic violence, according to the San Jose Police Department. A woman who said she was Omenihu's girlfriend told officers that he had "pushed her to the ground during an argument," though there were no visible injuries and she declined medical treatment. Omenihu has participated in the entire offseason program with the Chiefs, who signed him to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $20 million to help replace departed pass rushers Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap. Omenihu remains eligible to participate in the Chiefs' three preseason games but cannot play until Week 7. Omenihu started three games and appeared in 17 for San Francisco last season. He had 4 1/2 sacks.

BASEBALL

Guardians' 1B heads to IL

Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of an oblique strain, leaving Cleveland without one of its top power hitters for the time being. Naylor sat out the last two games in Houston with the injury that had been bothering him for longer. An MRI revealed the strain, which has a projected recovery time of 3-6 weeks. Naylor has been Cleveland's most productive middle-of-the-lineup hitter. He's batting .306 with 15 home runs and a team-high 79 RBI.

GOLF

Henley on top again

Russell Henley remained in a familiar spot with a 4-under 66 on Friday that gave him the lead at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., for the fifth time in the last 10 rounds, just not the round that counts toward winning. Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas made late moves that could help salvage their seasons. The Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour stop before the lucrative postseason begins for the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup. Henley led the opening three rounds in 2021 before stumbling on the final nine and making bogey on the last hole to miss out on a playoff. He's off to another solid start this year. He opened with a 62, and then finished off his second round with two straight birdies. Henley was at 12-under 128, one shot ahead of Horschel, who has just as much at stake. Horschel is at No. 116 in the FedEx Cup and most likely needs to finish alone in second to secure a spot in the playoffs that start next week in Memphis. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 67 on Friday and stands at 4-under 136. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 73 on Friday and missed the cut at even-par 140. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Friday but also missed the cut with a 1-over 141. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) finished at 5-over 145.

Shibuno maintains lead

Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole Friday to maintain a two-shot lead at the Women's Scottish Open after a 4-under 68 in the second round. The Japanese player started her round with a bogey but was flawless after that with five birdies overall for a 12-under total of 132. Maja Stark of Sweden had the best round of the day to surge into second place after a 7-under 65 that included five consecutive birdies on the back nine. That came after she struggled with a persistent headache on the front nine. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez responded to an opening-round 78 with a 5-under 67 and stands at 1-over 145. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) missed the cut with a 9-over 153.

Wolff fires 61 in LIV

Matthew Wolff finally put some attention on his golf game Friday when he got off to a torrid start and then had three late birdies for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead after the opening round of LIV Golf Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. David Puig and Harold Varner III each had a 63 on the Old White course, which previously had a nine-year run hosting a PGA Tour event. Wolff was criticized last month by Brooks Koepka, who accused him in a Sports Illustrated interview of quitting during rounds and not putting in the effort. Koepka referred to Wolff as "talent wasted." Wolff issued a statement saying he is making progress on his mental health issues and that it was heartbreaking to hear Koepka use the media to say he had given up on Wolff. The former Oklahoma State star had no issues on the golf course. He was 6-under par through his opening seven holes, including an eagle on the par-5 12th. And then Wolff closed with three birdies over his last four holes.

TENNIS

Fritz wins twice in DC

Top-seeded Taylor Fritz went 2 for 2 at the DC Open on Friday to reach the semifinals, first beating Andy Murray in a three-setter briefly interrupted by climate protesters and then heading out onto a different court three hours later to eliminate Jordan Thompson at night. The second-seeded man, Frances Tiafoe, a crowd favorite who grew up nearby in Maryland, couldn't match Fritz's feat, winning one match Friday but losing his second, bowing out in the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-5 loss to No. 9 seed Dan Evans. Fritz vs. Murray was one of several matches canceled on Thursday because of rain, jumbling the schedule at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open and forcing some players to compete twice on Friday. Fritz, a 25-year-old from California who is the highest-ranked American man at No. 9, saved all seven break points he faced in the third set and hit 17 aces with tennis balls he deemed "awful" en route to a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 victory against Murray, a 36-year-old from Britain who earned three Grand Slam titles before he had two hip operations. In women's action, top-seeded Jessica Pegula reached the final four by coming back to edge Elina Svitolina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 across more than two hours. Pegula saved six break points in the third set -- five at 3-2, and the last while serving out the victory.

BASKETBALL

Lakers, Davis reach deal

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Friday. At an average value of $62 million per season, the extension becomes the richest annual agreement in league history, surpassing the average of $60.8 million per season that Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown got last month as part of his 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million. Davis is an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection and was picked to the league's 75th anniversary team. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a career-best 56% shooting -- numbers that represent one of the best years of his career.