OPINION | MICHAEL NELLUMS: Building a new school … a plan for student safety, stronger academics

In a few days, voters in the Pine Bluff School District will cast their ballot for the construction of a new public high school. An opportunity for new academic facilities is a big step in any community. Not just Pine Bluff, but Anytown Arkansas as well.

I've been asked by dozens of former and current employees about my thoughts concerning the proposed new Pine Bluff High School. As a former principal of the school, my vantage point is decidedly different from most. Perhaps my view will help others see a picture based upon facts and not just emotion. Let's call it a tale of Ethos, Pathos, and Logos.

Over my seven years, I had a chance to lead not only academic programs that showed real student growth that led to Pine Bluff High School's removal form the State Board of Education's Academic Distress List, (Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Feb. 9, 2017) but, my team and I also implemented plans to make sure that children in this 99% Black school felt safe in a sometimes, very violent community setting.

During a two-year calendar period, according to State and National Crime Statistics, I was the principal of the most Dangerous High School in America. I recall during that period, we discovered five handguns on campus. Eleven (11) students who were actively enrolled, were charged with capital murder or first-degree murder.

That figure represented a number higher than every public school in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas combined. Four of my students were accused of killing their classmates. It was both appalling, shocking, and extremely saddening. The superintendent was cavalier at best in his response. "Are you working on the incident report?"

I remember one of the questions he included was "How can we prevent guns from getting on campus?" My response was that we should create a safer learning environment by using second-lien bonds to build a new school. Then the price tag would have been $28 million. Today the price tag is $60 million. At a school board meeting, I suggested purchasing all the property between 8th and 12th and Cherry and Walnut/Olive. This suggestion was dismissed without further conversation. Despite the lack of action, we secured the campus and still made enough academic progress to be removed from the State's Academic Distress List.

Security matters most. As part of the new LEARNS Act, the PBSD must consider the hiring of school safety experts before building a new school. Who is that expert? What is their experience in schools that look like Pine Bluff city schools? Experience gives us general expertise, but being in the battle and using that experience makes us experts.

All children, including Black children in predominately or majority black school districts, need safe and secure facilities with limited building access points, including double entry waiting areas at main check-in points. New facilities should be equipped with modern, proven technology, cameras, school Identification cards for building access, and most importantly, quality, tenured school resource officers.

I offer these statements to the citizens of Pine Bluff. Arguments for new buildings should be justifiable based upon descriptions of what you will receive in exchange for your millage support. What is the community's vision for a school that will be the cornerstone of the city for the next 50 years? Not the school board's vision, or the state's vision, but the citizens' and voters' vision. Will the district have a shared community usage facility agreement? Are you building a LEED certified school?

For this specific vote, not all citizens are taxpayers. Property owners pay property taxes. However, all citizens (unless restricted by law) have the right to vote. Yes, the right to vote. That is what democracy stands for. As you prepare to cast your vote, you should be equipped to make the most informed decision possible. Seek information. Don't just wait for people to put it in your hands, or between your ears.

As the former high school principal, my core academic teams worked, planned, and realized visible academic growth. That's not debatable. The State board of Education memorialized that part. However, during that same period, we created a safe and orderly learning environment while maintaining high disciplinary standards. And yes, confiscating numerous weapons. SAFETY MATTERS.

At some point during their public educational experience, all children, especially Black children everywhere in the Pine Bluff City Schools, deserve the experience of attending a "New School building." The psychological impact of walking into a new building is immeasurable and has long-term ramifications for both students and community members. We might disagree on some issues, but we can't disagree on facts. The choice is just that, a choice. Vote it up or down but demand the complete picture of what a safe school with rigorous, differentiated academic programs should look like.

On a personal note, the State Board of Education meeting in November is important. Based upon the district's academic distress designation (Level 5), it is worth paying attention to that meeting date.

Michael Nellums,

Little Rock,

former Pine Bluff High School principal