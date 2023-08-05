OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Arkansas football still benefiting from Morris’ players

FAYETTEVILLE -- Seems Chad Morris' Arkansas era keeps on giving.

Given its 2-year overall/SEC 4-20 and 0-16 Razorbacks stain, that seems a given incomprehensible.

Yet a given due as true.

Coach Sam Pittman begins Year Four succeeding the 2018-2019 Morris misery still relying on Morris men inherited.

The Hogs' hub, senior quarterback KJ Jefferson, was a 2019 Morris man. Pittman's two most heralded offensive linemen, Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer, were 2019 Morris recruits.

Arkansas' 2023 defensive depth chart sports Morris era returnees linemen Zach Williams, Taurean Carter, Eric Gregory and Marcus Miller, and backs Hudson Clark, LaDarrius Bishop and Malik Chavis.

Pittman's 2020 Hogs, inheriting 1-23 in the SEC totaling 2017-2019 under Bret Bielema and Morris, certainly couldn't post 3-7 in a covid entirely SEC schedule without Morris recruits Jalen Catalon, Treylon Burks, Ricky Stromberg, Bumper Pool, Myron Cunningham, Trelon Smith etc., plus Bielema holdovers Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry, Blake Kern, Ty Clary and Montaric Brown.

That 2020 gist frolicked 9-4 fun in 2021.

Pittman did the right thing and did the program right, embracing not spurning players inherited off bad teams.

"I told them, 'They didn't choose me but I sure as hell chose them!,'" Pittman said of his first Arkansas team meeting.

Give Morris a coaching F but spotting talent a recruiting A.

As Bielema's 2013-2015 Arkansas offensive line coach, seeing the remnants of the 2012 John L. Smith interim year shattered team flounder 3-9 in 2013, Pittman saw that same corps confidently improving -- 7-6 and 8-5 in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

He remembered what some would have ignored.

With the transfer portal available, many in Pittman's shoes would have run in running off many.

Sam doing right by them still does right by Arkansas.

PASSINGS LAMENTED

Since this column last appeared in May, the Razorbacks have lost some of their greatest.

Those passed away include 1970s Arkansas Hall of Famer/Denver Super Bowl defensive tackle Brison Manor, 35-year old 2009-2010 record-setting quarterback Ryan Mallett, and UA faculty Renaissance man Hoyt Purvis. Hoyt taught everything from political science and foreign relations, having been press secretary for Senator J. William Fulbright and adviser to Senator Robert Byrd to sports journalism, authoring a book on the Razorbacks' radio voices.

This week we lost Charles Balentine, the Eddie Sutton era basketball legend for his 1984 late shot upending No. 1 North Carolina.

Charles used that shot in civic good.

For the Yvonne Richardson Community Center serving an economically challenged Fayetteville area, Charles became board chairman. He did so volunteering from the ground up after joining former Razorbacks greats U.S. Reed, the 49-foot shot game winner for Sutton's Razorbacks over Louisville in the 1981 NCAA Tournament, and Scotty Thurman whose 3-point dagger won the national championship for Nolan Richardson's 1994 Razorbacks, in a "Three Big Shots" YRCC benefit.

Without fanfare, Charles continued benefiting the YRCC.

He always was a big shot but never acted like one.