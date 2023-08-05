Other Days

100 years ago

Aug. 5, 1923

FORT SMITH -- The mercury registered 107 degrees today at the local Weather Bureau, making it the hottest weather here since August 11, 1920. Thirteen years ago the highest point in 42 years, 108 degrees, was recorded in this city. The Weather Bureau records here date back to June 1, 1882, and the weather today made it a tie for second highest place, 107 degrees having been recorded August 3, 1896.

50 years ago

Aug. 5, 1973

JONESBORO -- Officials of Arkansas State University here have accepted a low bid of $789,750 from Ben White and Sons Construction Company of Blytheville to renovate State Hall, a men's dormitory, into new quarters for the College of Nursing. The only other bidder was S and J Construction Company of Jonesboro. Their bid was $798,000. Renovation of State Hall, a six-story building, will include a new lighting system, heating and air conditioning. The exterior will be waterproof. The ASU Board of Trustees previously gave the administration authority to accept the lowest bid on the project.

25 years ago

Aug. 5, 1998

A federal judge in Little Rock has postponed the trial of state Rep. Ben McGee, D-Lexa, until Sept. 8. McGee's trial on five federal felony charges had been scheduled to start Monday, but his attorney, David Rees of Jonesboro, asked for a postponement because of personal conflicts. McGee is accused of two counts of extortion, wire fraud, lying to the Internal Revenue Service and tax evasion. He pleaded innocent. U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson granted the continuance and will preside over the trial, estimated to last more than a week. McGee's son, Benjamin Lelon McGee II, stands accused of perjury and is scheduled for trial Sept. 14 before U.S. District Judge G. Thomas Eisele. He also pleaded innocent.

10 years ago

Aug. 5, 2013

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has opened a Schmieding Home Caregiver Training Program in Hot Springs. The program trains family members on how to care for the elderly in their own homes as they age. The caregiver training program offers four levels of certification for paid caregivers and two workshops for those who provide care to family members. A $3,015,565 grant in 2009 from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation to UAMS' Arkansas Aging Initiative enabled the initial replication of the Schmieding program. In 2010-11, sites were established in Jonesboro, Pine Bluff, Texarkana and West Memphis. In 2012 the Reynolds Foundation gave UAMS a $7.7 million grant to continue the initial programs and to add sites in Fort Smith, Little Rock, Hot Springs and El Dorado. The Fort Smith program opened in January and the Little Rock program in April. The El Dorado program will open Sept. 30. The Hot Springs program is at 101 McGowan Court. The center contains a classroom and a learning laboratory that simulates a home environment.