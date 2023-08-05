Sections
PHOTO GALLERY: Beating the heat, basketball mural and square dancing

by Andy Shupe | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Raelyn McGarrah runs through water, Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Lawrence Plaza Splash Pad in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Saturday's gallery features getting cooled off at the splash pad in Bentonville, dedicating and unveiling a renovated basketball court in Fayetteville and square dancing in Prairie Grove.

To view these images and more, visit our gallery.

Print Headline: PHOTO GALLERY: Beating the heat, basketball mural and square dancing

