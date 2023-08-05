Pope addresses thousands at youth festival

LISBON, Portugal -- Pope Francis led an estimated 800,000 people in a meditation on the scourges of violence, poverty and intolerance Friday at World Youth Day, as the Portuguese government weighed in on an incident of intolerance directed at LGBTQ+ pilgrims attending the big Catholic youth festival.

Lisbon's central Eduardo VII Park was packed for Francis' evening Way of the Cross prayer, one of the most solemn events in the dayslong gathering. St. John Paul II launched these festivals of faith in the 1980s to try to inspire the next generation of Catholics, and young people from around the world have flocked to Lisbon in droves for Francis' first edition since the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis had to quiet them down as the crowd broke out in the traditional World Youth Day chant of "This is the youth of the pope," when he arrived on stage at sunset. Saying there was no greater love than dying for others, as Jesus did, he urged them to not be afraid of loving.

"Loving is a risk, but a risk worth taking," he said.

After he spoke, the crowd was led in prayer though a series of meditations that touched on problems facing young people today: violence, addiction, social media pressures, broken families, economic crises, intolerance and alienation.

According to participants, a group of about 10 people, reciting the Lord's Prayer in Latin and holding up crucifixes, tried to disrupt a Mass being celebrated in a Lisbon church for members of the LGBTQ+ Catholic community.

According to the presiding priest, the Rev. Jose Nunes, the LGBTQ+ group was wary of possible trouble and had tipped off the police, who were keeping watch and led the protesters away after the Mass incident, Nunes told Portuguese radio station TSF.

Police did not immediately respond to an AP request for details of the incident.

In a statement Friday, Portugal's secretary of state for equality and migrations, Isabel Almeida Rodrigues, called for respect of the human rights of LGBTQ+ people, noting that such principles are enshrined in the Portuguese Constitution.

"Bearing in mind that unfortunately this was not a unique episode in this World Youth Day -- which summons all people to a common goal in the fight against hate speech and violence against all people -- it is important to remember that people LGBTI+ are among the most stigmatized groups of people and the target of episodes of violence," the statement said.

The incident at the Mass came as Francis has emphasized the inclusive message of the church that he has championed throughout his 10-year papacy.

During the World Youth Day opening ceremony Thursday, he told the crowd that "in the church, there is room for everyone." He led the crowd of a half-million people in a chant of "todos, todos, todos" or "everyone, everyone, everyone" to make his point.

Dignity USA, a group of LGBTQ+ Catholics, has a delegation in Lisbon and said overall the reception had been positive, with a few moments of tension, including the Mass incident.

In another incident captured on social media and broadcast on Portuguese television, two World Youth Day participants told a transgender participant to put away her flag.

The Mass had been organized by the Centro Arcoiris, an offshoot of a much larger Portuguese LGBTQ+ Catholic group called Sopro.

Victoria, center, from Spain, speaks on the phone outside the Sao Vicente de Paulo Parish Social Center, together with representatives of Dignity USA, a group of LGBTQ+ Catholics, after Pope Francis visited it in the Serafina neighbourhood of Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. In Lisbon, Francis has emphasized the inclusive message of the church that he has championed throughout his 10-year papacy, telling the World Youth Day opening ceremony that "in the church, there is room for everyone" and leading the crowd of a half-million people in a chant of "everyone, everyone, everyone." That message has resonated in particular with LGBTQ+ Catholics, who have long felt ostracized by a church that considers homosexual activity "intrinsically disordered." (AP Photo/Armando Franca)



A young woman shields herself from the sun with an Australian flag waiting to the arrival of Pope Francis who will preside over a via crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Eduardo VII Park with young people in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



A plane comes into land at Lisbon airport behind the stage altar with a large cross on top as Pope Francis presides over a via crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Eduardo VII Park with young people in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Pope Francis waves on arrival to take part in a via crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Eduardo VII Park with young people in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Pope Francis arrives at Lisbon's Parque Eduardo VII to preside over a 'Via Crucis' (Way of the Cross) with young people participating into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day in the Portuguese capital, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)



Worshipers gather as they wait for Pope Francis arriving at Lisbon's Parque Eduardo VII to preside over a 'Via Crucis' (Way of the Cross) with young people participating into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day in the Portuguese capital, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)



Pope Francis waves on arrival to take part in a via crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Eduardo VII Park with young people in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Pope Francis arrives at Lisbon's Parque Eduardo VII to preside over a 'Via Crucis' (Way of the Cross) with young people participating into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day in the Portuguese capital, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

