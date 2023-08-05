Public defender appointed for ‘Bigo’ Barnett’s appeal

Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette has a public defender to handle the appeal of his U.S. Capitol riot conviction.

Tony Axam Jr. filed an appearance in the case on Thursday, indicating he will serve as lead counsel.

Axam is a federal public defender in Washington, D.C.

He is representing several other Jan. 6 defendants on appeal, including Geoffrey Sills of Virginia, who swiped a police officer's baton and then beat officers with it, and Kevin Seefried of Delaware, who paraded through the Capitol carrying a large Confederate flag. Seefried threatened a Black police officer with the flagpole, according to The Associated Press.

The appeals have been filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

After a two-week trial in January in Washington, a jury found Barnett guilty on all eight charges filed against him -- four felonies and four misdemeanors.

Barnett faced enhanced charges for taking a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the Capitol during the riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

While in the Capitol, Barnett posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

On May 24, Barnett was sentenced to 4½ years in prison. His attorney, Jonathan Gross, said Barnett will be given credit for almost four months that he served in the District of Columbia jail in early 2021.

Barnett, 63, self surrendered on Tuesday at the Oakdale I Federal Correctional Institute, a low-security prison in Oakdale, La.

After he is released from prison, Barnett will be on supervised release for three years. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 restitution.

Axam has ordered 29 transcripts of proceedings in Barnett's U.S. District Court case, according to a filing in the appeals court.

Barnett had a four-person legal team during his trial, but he filed a motion last month saying he couldn't afford to retain counsel for his appeal. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper granted Barnett's motion for permission to appeal in forma pauperis.

Forma pauperis is Latin for "in the manner of a pauper." In his motion, Barnett wrote that he believed he was entitled to relief because of "ineffective assistance of counsel, unconstitutional statutes ... abuse of discretion denying motions" and other reasons.