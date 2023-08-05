The world in brief: Record-breaking rains pummel China





Record-breaking rains pummel China

BEIJING -- Thousands of people threatened by storm-swollen rivers were evacuated in China's northeast Friday while areas on the outskirts of Beijing cleared debris from flooding that wrecked roads, knocked out power and left neighborhoods in shambles.

China is struggling with record-breaking rains in some areas while others suffer scorching summer heat and drought that threatens crops.

In the northeast, 54,000 people were forced out of their homes around Harbin, the biggest city in Heilongjiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. It said rescue crews in 81 boats were evacuating residents.

On Thursday, a highway bridge in Heilongjiang collapsed, sending two cars plunging into the Mudan River, according to state media. There was no word on possible deaths or injuries.

The death toll in Beijing and the neighboring province of Hebei rose to 22 after the body of a volunteer rescuer was found in a river. Another rescuer was declared dead Wednesday after a rubber boat flipped in a raging river.

Some 1.2 million people in Hebei were relocated, according to the government.

Typhoon Khanun heads toward Okinawa

TOKYO -- Residents of Japan's southwestern islands were warned of high winds and rain Friday through the weekend as Typhoon Khanun made a U-turn and is now moving back east.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Khanun was heading to Okinawa and nearby islands that were already lashed by its winds and rain earlier this week.

Khanun had sustained surface winds of 78 mph with higher gusts Friday afternoon, the JMA said. Up to 5.9 inches of rain was expected in the Okinawa region by today and up to 11.8 inches in the Amami region, an island group belonging to the main southern island of Kyushu, by Sunday, the JMA said.

Khanun was stronger on its first pass, with 47 people injured, three of them seriously. Two deaths were being investigated as typhoon-related but are not included on the list of casualties.

As of Friday night, about 22,000 still lacked electricity, but power is expected to be restored to most of them by today, according to the Okinawa Electric Power Company.

Man held in attack on S. Korean teacher

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean police detained a man suspected of stabbing a high school teacher Friday in the city of Daejeon.

Officials at the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency didn't immediately release the personal details of the suspect in the attack Friday morning on the teacher at Songchon High School, describing him only as a man in his late 20s.

According to police, the suspect waited for the teacher to step out of a classroom before stabbing him and fleeing the scene, which, according to officials, suggests they were acquaintances.

Police and fire department authorities didn't specify the teacher's condition.

The attack in Daejeon came hours after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for "ultra-strong" law enforcement measures to restore faith in public safety after Thursday's violence, which he described as a "terrorist attack on innocent citizens."

At least two people were in life-threatening condition after Thursday's attack in Seongnam. Among the nine who were stabbed, eight were being treated for serious injuries, according to Gyeonggi Province fire department officials.

Police are questioning the 22-year-old suspect.

U.S. publishing exec dies in boat crash

ROME -- A U.S. publishing executive died in a boating accident off Italy's Amalfi Coast, her company said Friday.

Adrienne Vaughan, 45, was president of Bloomsbury Publishing Inc., the company headquartered in New York said.

The rented motorboat Vaughan and her family were on during a vacation to the popular tourist destination crashed into a sailboat Thursday, Italian state TV said.

According to Italian media reports, the motorboat, rented through a skipper, slammed into the sailboat, which was carrying dozens of U.S. and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding.

The impact of the crash knocked the woman into the water, where she was struck repeatedly by the motorboat's propeller, the reports said.

She was pulled out of the water and brought to a dock but died by the time a helicopter ambulance arrived, state TV said.

The Italian coast guard office in Amalfi was investigating the crash. The victim's husband was hospitalized with a shoulder injury while the couple's two children were uninjured, according to the reports.

No one aboard the sailboat, which had more than 80 U.S. and German tourists and the crew members on board, was injured.

A blood test for the skipper of the motorboat tested positive for substance use, Italian news agency ANSA reported. The skipper, an Italian about 30 years old, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, ANSA said.

There was no answer at the courthouse in the southern of port city of Salerno, where prosecutors were overseeing the investigation.





Local resident Xie Xin, left, helps to clear mud damaged items from his home after floods devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain and high water levels on rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream on Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have averted the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)



In this aerial photo taken Aug 3, 2023 and released by David Zhang, rescue workers deploy life rafts for evacuating residents during floods in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province. Heavy rain and high water levels of China's northeastern rivers are threatening cities downstream, prompting the evacuation of thousands. Hebei province, which surrounds the capital Beijing on three sides, issued alerts for several of its cities. (David Zhang via AP)



Local resident Xie Xin, left, takes a break from clearing his home of mud after flood devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain and high water levels on rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream on Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have averted the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)



In this photo taken Aug 3, 2023 and released by David Zhang, volunteers help to organise and direct residents to shelters and supplies during floods in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province. Heavy rain and high water levels of China's northeastern rivers are threatening cities downstream, prompting the evacuation of thousands. Hebei province, which surrounds the capital Beijing on three sides, issued alerts for several of its cities. (David Zhang via AP)



In this aerial photo taken Aug 3, 2023 and released by David Zhang, parcels at a delivery center float on the surface after floods hit Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province. Heavy rain and high water levels of China's northeastern rivers are threatening cities downstream, prompting the evacuation of thousands. Hebei province, which surrounds the capital Beijing on three sides, issued alerts for several of its cities. (David Zhang via AP)



A resident clears mud from his home after floods devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain and high water levels on rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream on Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have averted the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)



Mud covered photos are seen at the flood devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain and high water levels on rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream on Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have averted the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)



Li Mingle wipes tears as she recalls the desperate situation during the floods that swept through Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain and high water levels on rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream on Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have averted the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)









A woman reacts Friday as she fails to find her house after floodwaters devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing. Heavy rain and high rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have avoided the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. (AP/Ng Han Guan)







Police officers patrol Friday at Ori subway station following Thursday’s attack in Seongnam, South Korea. (AP/Ahn Young-joon)





