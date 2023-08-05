Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, has a traditional service Sundays at 9, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

mBethel A.M.E. Church, 815 W. 16th St., celebrates Women's Day at 3 p.m. Aug. 27, featuring a free concert by the St. John MBC Fellowship Ensemble All Women's Choir. (501) 374-2891.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

Davidson Methodist Campground, 12 miles west of Arkadelphia off Arkansas 26 West, will hold services at 11 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. today with a closing service at 11 a.m. Sunday. (870) 345-9711.

Eckankar will hold a Light and Sound Service, "The Seeds You Plant," on Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday. Links are available by sending name and email address to SoundFTM@gmail.com.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. firstlutheranlr.com. (501) 372-1023.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays with the service also available on YouTube. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 504-6899.

Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, services at 10 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its traditional and contemporary services at 9 and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1215 S. Schiller St., worships at 10:35 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-8060.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 375-4098.

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 753-9533.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays, which are also livestreamed on Facebook and at pinnacleviewumc.org. (501) 868-4225.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) offers online-only worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable live on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, viewable at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Livestream link at stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has an 8:30 a.m. contemporary service in the Prayer Garden and a traditional service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, also livestreamed at secondpreslr.org. (501) 227-0000.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays in person and online at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. It also has a rummage sale 7:30 a.m. to noon today, with proceeds benefiting missions. (501) 666-2813.

