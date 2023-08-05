Rogers sets ribbon-cutting for Friday for inclusive Mt. Hebron Park

ROGERS -- A new, 76-acre park boasts sports courts and fields and a 25,000-square-foot playground with handicap-accessible features.

Mt. Hebron Park opened to the public in April, but it will have a grand opening at 10 a.m. Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the five-year project.

Two-year-old Livy Kaiser described the park as "good" from atop a plastic boulder and agreed with her mother, Morgan Kaiser, that her favorite part about the playground was that she could climb the walls and splash at the splash pad.

Morgan Kaiser and her husband, Zane Kaiser, said they appreciate the safety features such as the shaded play area and the squishy turf ground in case their daughter takes a tumble. Morgan said they come to Mt. Hebron almost every evening.

"What's great about summer is that they can splash then come play on the playground, and it's the only playground around here with shade," she said, gesturing to the canopies. "It's absolutely life-changing for parents around here to have this."

The park's design relied heavily on community input, said Andrea VonBrinton, the assistant director of the Rogers Parks and Recreation Department. There was a notable need for more recreational sports amenities.

Park-goers will have access to two dog parks, a splash pad, a rentable event space, eight pickleball courts, four tennis courts, four basketball courts, two turf soccer fields and a turf baseball field. VonBrinton said the turf fields will allow athletes to play despite rain, which often causes games to be canceled on grass fields.

The Mt. Hebron Assembly Hall can be rented online for indoor or outdoor events. It is equipped with indoor restrooms, a catering kitchen, two fire pits, and tables and chairs for 100 guests, according to the website.

The west end of the park is still a prairie, but it has a paved walking path and a pond for guests to explore.

VonBrinton explained that the park subtly includes accessibility features such as ramps for visitors with decreased mobility and quieter areas for people with autism. Swings in the play area have more secure seating for guests unable to use traditional swings.

"The walkways are really wide so people in a wheelchair can have someone walk right beside them, which is kind of a big deal if you think about it," VonBrinton said. "Typically, someone is behind them, and they don't get to walk next to their buddy."

The planners wanted to make the park accessible to everyone in the community, she said, not just a majority.

Mt. Hebron Park costed about $25 million and is the first completed park project funded by a bond the city passed in 2018. The bond will fund more parks across the city.