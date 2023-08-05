Russian warship takes hit from Ukraine drone in Black Sea

KYIV, Ukraine -- A Ukrainian maritime drone damaged a Russian warship on the Black Sea on Friday, the most serious strike on Moscow's navy since last year, demonstrating the escalating conflict at sea and the growing range and capability of Ukraine's uncrewed vehicles.

The drone slammed into the ship and detonated its explosive payload near the Russian port of Novorossiysk, a key naval and shipping hub on the northeastern shore of the Black Sea, hundreds of miles from the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The New York Times verified multiple videos and photographs of a Ropucha-class landing ship listing to its port sidebeing guided into the harbor and at a dock. The same type of ship is seen in a video taken by a naval drone speeding toward the ship and apparently striking it on the port side.

The Black Sea has been a vital theater of the war since Russia's full-scale invasion almost a year and a half ago, with Russian warships there firing cruise missiles at Ukraine, including at targets hundreds of miles inland, and enforcing a blockade of Ukrainian ports. Moscow's fleet keeps a more cautious distance from Ukraine's coast since Ukrainian forces sank the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, in April 2022, using missiles fired from shore.

The naval conflict has heated up recently as Ukraine has expanded the size and reach of its drone force. Raising the stakes still higher, Russia withdrew last month from a deal allowing grain ships to pass to and from Ukraine, stepped up its bombardment of Ukrainian ports and made threats against civilian shipping from other nations trying to reach Ukraine.

Officials in Kyiv claim that since halting the agreement, Russia has destroyed more than 200,000 tons of grain bound for overseas markets.

Three Ukrainian officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters, said the attack in Novorossiysk was a joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian navy. Publicly, Ukraine did not claim responsibility, in keeping with its usual response to attacks within Russia.

One of the officials said the damaged ship was the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Ropucha-class ship built in the 1970s that can carry heavy cargo such as armored vehicles. Landing ships are designed to deposit troops and equipment directly onshore, enabling amphibious assaults. For that purpose, many of them, including the Ropucha class, open at the bow.

The Russian Defense Ministry insisted that the attack had caused no damage and that all the drones had been neutralized, claiming two were shot out of the water before reaching their targets.

Novorossiysk is an important port for Russia's own exports of grain as well as other goods, including oil. Movement of ships at the port was temporarily halted, Russian state media said, citing the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a group that manages oil exports through the port.

FEODOSIA ATTACK

Also Friday, Ukrainian aerial drones attacked a Russian naval port at Feodosia on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down 10 Ukrainian drones and disabled three more and said there was no damage to the port.

Videos shared on Russian social media channels reportedly from around the city of Feodosia showed what appeared to be air defense systems working, as well as loud explosions.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's southern command, told Radio Liberty that the Russian Black Sea Fleet uses a large oil storage facility at the port in Feodosia, and "therefore, we should continue to expect explosions there."

The drone attacks came as the Kremlin enacted new laws expanding the pool of potential troops to fight in what increasingly looks like a long war that has already caused, by Western estimates, more than 200,000 Russian casualties. A measure signed Friday by President Vladimir Putin raises the top age for conscription from 27 to 30 and prohibits anyone named in a draft notice from leaving the country.

Other measures recently signed by Putin raise the ages at which reservists can be called to active duty -- up to 70 for senior officers -- and increase penalties for people who fail to report to draft offices as ordered.

Ukraine has recently stepped up attacks beyond its borders -- pinpricks compared to Moscow's steady, devastating bombardment of Ukraine. But they reflect an effort to fracture Russian logistics and confidence and signal to Russians that they are not immune to the war's effects.

There have been several attacks on Moscow using newly developed aerial drones and missiles launched at targets near the southern Russian cities of Taganrog and Azov.

NO EXPLOSIVES FOUND

In other developments, the U.N. atomic watchdog said its monitors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have observed no mines or explosives on rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 or the plant's turbine halls after having been given access the previous day.

Ukraine's military intelligence said in June, without providing evidence, that Russia had placed suspected explosives on the roof and was planning a "large-scale provocation."

The International Atomic Energy Agency cited its chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, saying the monitoring team "continues to request to visit the roofs of the other four units." The agency has repeatedly expressed concern about a potential radiation leak from the plant. Its six reactors have been shut down for months.

Saudi Arabia said it will host an international meeting on the Ukraine war today to be attended by national security advisers and other officials. The talks will be held behind closed doors, like the first such meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark, in June. Officials have said Ukraine will be represented, while Russia was not invited.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sought to position himself as a possible negotiator in the war. The kingdom hosted an Arab League summit earlier this year that Zelenskyy attended. The kingdom maintains close ties to Russia through OPEC+.

The Moscow-appointed governor of the Russia-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said several Ukrainian drones were shot down near the Sea of Azov port city of Berdyansk during the night.

Information for this article was contributed by Marc Santora and Christiaan Triebert of The New York Times and by Hanna Arhirova, Emma Burrows, Jon Gambrell, Geir Moulson and Yuras Karmanau of Associated Press.