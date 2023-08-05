Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Farmington

Constance Romero, 52, of 1515 Red Tip Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery, computer fraud and financial identity fraud. Romero was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Kaila Smith, 23, of 851 N. Daisy Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Smith was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Tell Gervais, 32, of 2102 S. Eighth St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Gervais was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Jason Warford, 37, of 126 Lake Sequoyah Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with computer child pornography and internet stalking of a child. Warford was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Leonard Singleton, 44, of 1529 Amy Circle in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Singleton was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Daniel Teague, 37, of 1010 Fourth St., No. 43, in Charleston, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Teague was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.