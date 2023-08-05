Speaker of the Arkansas House appoints El Dorado businessman to ESG committee

Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd announced Friday he has named an El Dorado businessman to serve on a new state panel tasked with identifying financial services providers that discriminate based on environmental, social justice or governance-related factors.

John Sinclair, owner of an Arkansas chemical plant, will join four others on the ESG Oversight Committee, a panel responsible for generating a list of financial services providers that discriminate against energy, fossil fuel, firearms or ammunition companies.

Public entities may not invest cash funds with any provider appearing on the list compiled by the ESG Oversight Committee, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.

"John is a respected business leader whose experience in the banking and energy sectors make him uniquely qualified to serve," Shepherd, a Republican from El Dorado, said in a news release. "His expertise will be valuable to the committee and to our state."

Sinclair is the owner of Lycus Ltd., LLC, a business that manufactures ultraviolet light absorbers for use in plastics, coatings and other products, according to the company website.

He is also a certified public accountant and a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce District Export Council. Sinclair is a graduate of the School for Bank Administration at the University of Wisconsin and the National Commercial Banking Graduate School at the University of Oklahoma.

The ESG Oversight Committee was created as part of Act 411, a law that went into effect Tuesday. Along with the speaker of the House, the governor, president pro tempore of the Senate and attorney general are each responsible for appointing a member to the panel. Appointees must be citizens of Arkansas.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Tim Griffin announced he had appointed Steve Cook, a former chief legal counsel of the Arkansas Senate, to serve on the committee.

The state treasurer or his or her designee is also a member of the panel.

Mark Lowery, who was elected treasurer in November, died last week. On Thursday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her appointment of Larry Walther, secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration, to serve as state treasurer until 2025.

Voters will elect a state treasurer in the 2024 elections to serve the final two years of Lowery's four-year term.

The oversight committee is required to provide its list of financial services providers within 90 days of the appointments being made.

The committee will expire automatically after the 90 days. However, the governor may reestablish the committee at any time by notifying the Senate president pro tempore, speaker of the House, attorney general and the treasurer, according to Shepherd's news release.

Under Act 411, the state treasurer must maintain the list as determined by the ESG oversight committee on the state treasurer's website.

The state treasurer also would be required under the bill to divest the state of all direct or indirect holdings with a financial services provider included on the list published on the state treasurer's website, and state and local governments would be required to divest themselves of all direct or indirect holdings with a financial services provider included on the list published on the state treasurer's website.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.