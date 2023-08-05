BASKETBALL

Youngest Musselman joins UA staff

A third Musselman is working with the Arkansas men's basketball program.

Matthew Musselman, the youngest son of fifth-year Coach Eric Musselman, is listed as a graduate assistant for the 2023-24 season.

Michael Musselman is also entering his fifth season with the Razorbacks and is serving as director of basketball operations.

Matthew Musselman graduated from the University of San Diego earlier this year with a bachelor's degree in communications. He is pursuing a master's degree in adult and lifelong learning.

Jackson Lee, the son of staff member Todd Lee, is also listed as a graduate assistant. Todd Lee is Arkansas' director of scouting and assistant to the head coach.

Jackson Lee graduated from Dordt University in Iowa, where he played basketball and earned a bachelor's degree in sports management.

BASEBALL

Ashdown's Jones commits to Hogs

Ashdown High School middle infielder Walt Jones committed to play baseball at the University of Arkansas on Tuesday, the first day college teams could contact players in the high school class of 2025.

Jones, 5-10 and 165 pounds, left an impression on the Razorbacks' coaches last month in Atlanta, beginning with a game when he homered once and doubled twice with Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs in attendance. Hobbs returned to scout Jones the following day and hitting coach Nate Thompson scouted him later at a separate event in Georgia.

"I've been doing this for eight years now with the Sticks, and this is the first time the hitting coach and the pitching coach were texting me at the same time about one player," said Chase Brewster, coach of Jones' travel team, the Arkansas Sticks.

Jones, who led the Sticks with a .498 batting average during games at Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report events this year, said he was eager to commit to the Razorbacks once he received the offer.

"Living in Arkansas, playing at Baum and watching the atmosphere and the Razorbacks is a huge dream, and I'm glad I could fulfill that," Jones said.

Jones' high school team at Ashdown has earned state runner-up trophies the past two years. Jones also pitches for the Panthers and has been up to 88 mph on the mound, Brewster said.

He is one of eight players on his Sticks team committed to the Razorbacks in the 2025 class. Other commitments are infielder Landon Schaefer and outfielder Jaison DeLamar of Fayetteville, right-handed pitchers McLane Moody of Fort Smith Northside, Mark Brissey of Batesville, Russ Martin of Rose Bud and Grant Wren of Melbourne, and infielder Luke Cornelison of Springdale Har-Ber.

-- Matt Jones

Late run puts Paragould on the brink of elimination

Bryce Speakman's single in the bottom of the eighth inning sent the game-winning run home as Troy, Ala., used some heroics late to beat the Paragould Glen Sain GMC Ricemen 4-3 on Friday in the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional tournament at Pelham, Ala.

The deciding run polished off a spirited comeback for the Alabama state champions. Troy trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh but tied the game when Speakman scored on a single from Matt Snell. Paragould went down in order in the top of the eighth before Troy's first three hitters reached base in the bottom of the inning. Speakman then ripped a shot through the right side of the field on a 1-2 count, allowing Steele to sprint home for the winning run.

Steele and Speakman each went 3 for 4 for Troy, which outhit its opponents 15-4. Steele also scored three times. Tanner Taylor got the victory on the mound after giving up 1 hit and striking out 5 in 2 innings of relief.

Hayden Nazarenus finished with two hits and drove in 2 runs for Paragould. The Arkansas state champs were down 2-1 going into the seventh until they took the lead on Nazarenus' two-out, two-run double. The Ricemen mustered just two hits over the final seven innings.

Paragould will look to avoid elimination today at 10 a.m. when it plays Washington, Mo.,, which lost to the Ricemen 3-0 in the first round. The winner advances to Sunday's championship game.

-- Erick Taylor