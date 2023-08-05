Texas League Missions 4, Travelers 3

Missions 4, Travelers 3

The Arkansas Travelers' losing streak reached four games Friday night as they surrendered a 3-0 lead against the San Antonio Missions at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

In the third inning, the Travelers took a 2-0 lead after Leo Rivas' sacrifice fly that scored Matt Scheffler, and Spencer Packard's single to left field scored Connor Hoover.

In the fourth inning, Logan Warmoth made the score 3-0 with a sacrifice fly to right field.

San Antonio tied the score 3-3 in the sixth inning on Michael De La Cruz's solo home run and Brandon Valenzuela's two-run double.

In the seventh inning, Daniel Johnson hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Justin Farmer to give the Missions a 4-3 lead.