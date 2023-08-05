TOOLS & TOYS: The Pollinator Victory Garden & Lazarus Artisan Goods Valet Tray





The Pollinator Victory Garden

What's to love: Creating a habitat for pollinators, which aren't just bees, but a variety of insects, birds and mammals, isn't just about giving them plenty of flowers for pollen and nectar.

What does it do: Certified horticulturist Kim Eirman believes there should be the same urgency that citizens had to create Victory Gardens in World Wars I and II to create gardens specifically for these important animals. She fills this 160-page paperback with information, tips and project ideas including how to select a garden site, checklists and lists of native trees and shrubs for pollinators. The books sells for $26.99. Visit quarto.com for more information.

Lazarus Artisan Goods Valet Tray

What's to love: A rustic looking handmade leather catch-all.

What does it do: Great for the entrance hall table for keeping up with keys and glasses or a dresser for change, watches and rings. The leather Valet Tray is 7.5 inches by 9.5 inches with two compartments for organizing. Handcrafted in Honduras, the tray sells for $65. For more information, visit lazarusartisangoods.com.



