UAPB’s Hunt encourages youths to consider Peace Corps

Teki K. Hunt, director of 4-H youth development programming for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, encourages Arkansas youths to consider volunteering for the U.S. Peace Corps.

A former Peace Corps volunteer, she serves as co-coordinator of the university's Peace Corps Prep Program, which is designed to help undergraduate students someday be accepted into the Peace Corps.

"There are personal, professional and financial benefits to joining the Peace Corps," she said. "Personally, you get the fulfillment of assisting people from a different culture and background and learning invaluable lessons while teaching at the same time. Professionally, it is a character- and leadership-building experience like no other."

In regard to financial benefits, students with loans can receive loan deferment during their time of service, she said. Upon completion of service, there is a readjustment allowance of approximately $10,000. And for those who want to attend graduate school after service, there are many universities with Peace Corps Fellows programs that pay all of or a portion of tuition because of their status as returned Peace Corps volunteers.

"I first found out about the Peace Corps through Ericka Bryant, a close family friend who I looked up to that served in the Peace Corps," Hunt said. "When I was completing my master of education degree, I felt called to serve. The Peace Corps is where I decided to serve first."

From 2000 to 2002, Hunt served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic. As a special education teacher-trainer, she worked with teachers and parents of children with special needs.

"I was tasked with instructing the teachers on how to develop individualized education programs and how to diversify instruction for students in multi-grade, multi-ability level classrooms," she said. "I also led teachers and parents in starting a parent-teacher group and worked to develop community awareness activities."

Hunt said one of the most important skills she acquired was fluency in spoken and written Spanish. She also learned the ins and outs of developing asset-based community development programs.

"We had a weeklong agriculture workshop since many education volunteers managed school gardens," she said. "Thanks to the workshop, I learned about composting, organic pest and weed management and how to set up double-bed gardens. Since others were not reaching out to me, I also learned how to get out of my comfort zone and take the initiative when getting involved with the community."

Hunt says working with her students alongside fellow teachers was her favorite part of the experience. The biggest challenges she faced included feeling lonely and disconnected.

"I was the only Black person in my cohort, and unfortunately I was not embraced by the other Americans that I worked with," she said. "However, my community was very welcoming, and I found a good church home."

She said one moment she will never forget was the shock of experiencing the events of Sept. 11, 2001, while abroad.

"My dad called the school to tell me about the attacks," she said. "Then after school let out, the gentleman at the 'colmado' (corner store) across the street called me over to watch the news."

Hunt said serving in the Peace Corps is an opportunity to not only share one's expertise in another country, but also to learn about another culture through the real-life experience of integrating into a community.

According to Pamela D. Moore, associate dean for global engagement for the UAPB Office of International Programs and Studies and the university's Peace Corps Prep coordinator, Hunt's on-the-ground experience as a volunteer enables her to be an asset to the university's Peace Corps Prep Program.

"The Peace Corps Prep Program at UAPB helps our students develop skills and capacities that will increase their sense of self-confidence and prepare them for engagement in a global society," she said. "As someone who grew up in Pine Bluff and made the decision to venture outside of the United States to make a difference in other people's lives, Ms. Hunt can relate to the full range of emotions our students may feel when considering the possibility of service abroad."

For information on how to apply for UAPB's Peace Corps Prep Program, contact Hunt at huntjimenez@uapb.edu or Pamela D. Moore at moorep@uapb.edu or visit UAPB's Peace Corps Prep Program webpage at https://bit.ly/41Eg5yz. For details on the U.S. Peace Corps and the Peace Corps Prep Program, visit www.peacecorps.gov.

Will Hehemann is an Extension Specialist - Communications for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.