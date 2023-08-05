Work to close easternmost portion of Zion Road in Fayetteville for three weeks

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 200-foot-long section of Zion Road immediately west of Crossover Road will be closed to traffic starting Monday for at least three weeks, according to a city news release.

The closing is necessary so crews can dig a bore pit for a new sewer line. All lanes will be closed so an existing fiber line can be excavated and placed across the roadway, the release says.

Detour signs will be placed at Zion and Crossover roads.

After the work is done, Zion Road will have been widened from two to three lanes between Vantage Drive and Crossover Road, with a roundabout at the intersection with Old Missouri Road. A 10-foot-wide trail will sit on the north side of Zion with a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side between Vantage Drive and Lantana Lane. Work also includes new lights, landscaping and trees on both sides of Zion Road.

Work began in November 2020 and was initially scheduled to wrap in February 2022. The contractor's most recent scheduled completion date was the end of May, but the city extended the contract to the end of September, said Chris Brown, the city's public works director.

Go to: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3586/Zion-Road-Improvements for more information.

Any questions or comments may be directed to Brown by email at cbrown@fayetteville-ar.gov or by phone at (479) 575-8207.