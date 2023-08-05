Wynne man pleads guilty in federal court to child porn charge

A Cross County man is facing up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker to one count of possession of child pornography.

Eric Taylor, 38, of Wynne, pleaded guilty to the charge Friday in federal court in Little Rock in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss one other count of child pornography possession and a transportation of child pornography count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Hinojosa told Baker that at the time of his arrest on May 10, 2022, Taylor's mobile phone was discovered to contain 471 images and 63 videos of child sexual abuse material.

Hinojosa said Taylor came to the attention of authorities after the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children notified Arkansas State Police that it had detected child sexual abuse material sent to a phone number that investigators later traced to Taylor. Hinojosa said Taylor told police he was living with his parents in Wynne, "because he was recently divorced."

Hinojosa said Taylor admitted to police investigators that he looked at pornography, telling them it had led to his divorce, but said he denied viewing child pornography.

"He admitted to having child pornography on his phone but stated it was downloaded a long time ago and has not been downloaded recently," she said.

"How do you plead to Count 2 of the indictment?" Baker asked Taylor following Hinojosa's recitation of the underlying facts of the plea agreement.

"Guilty," Taylor said.

"Is that because you are in fact guilty?" Baker asked.

"Yes ma'am," he answered.

After accepting Taylor's plea, Baker dismissed the remainder of the indictment against him. At the request of Taylor's attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Latrece Gray, Baker allowed Taylor to remain free on pre-trial release until a sentencing date can be set following completion of a pre-sentence report by the U.S. Probation Office.

"We have a letter from his employer," Gray said. "He has a job. His parents are here in the courtroom. He's got two small children that he's trying to spend as much time with as possible."

"Is the government willing to stipulate by clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Taylor is not a danger to the community or others and that he is not likely to flee?" Baker asked Hinojosa.

After receiving Hinojosa's assent and assurances from both attorneys that Taylor had no violations of his pre-trial release conditions, Baker allowed him to remain free pending sentencing under his current conditions of release.

"Anything you had to do walking in today," she said, "you have to do walking out ... In regard to any violations between now and sentencing I'm going to get notice of those. I don't have to wait on the lawyers to call a hearing. Depending on what those violations are I can call a hearing and we can get back together to talk about modification of the conditions or whether to take Mr. Taylor into custody."