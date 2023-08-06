40 apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 25-31 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
July 25
Taylor Ben Canada, 31, and Casey Janel Barnett, 32, both of Central City
Dalton Jackson Isom, 23, and Savannah Ann Knotts, 20, both of Spiro, Okla.
Aidon Samuel Stephens, 18, and Kenda Rae Lynn Lewis, 19, both of Clayton, Okla.
Felipe de Jesus Uribe Bueno, 28, and Alondra Lopez, 24, both of Fort Smith
July 26
Garry Wayne Davison, 70, Ozark, and Teresa Inez Colburn, 66, Hackett
Gary Leonard Sharum, 70, and Vicky Lee Bretz, 71, both of Fort Smith
Wiston Cigarroa Hernandez, 39, and Judith Karina Vazquez Lerma, 48, both of Fort Smith
July 27
Angelica Marie Lamb, 31, and Amanda Marie Cuellar, 29, both of Fort Smith
July 28
Steven Paul Smallwood, 57, and Courtney Marie McCauley, 34, both of Oklahoma City
Grant Andrew Johnson, 40, Fort Smith, and Kaitlyn Ann Glasgow, 26, Van Buren
Jonathan Andrew Samuel Wolf, 32, McAlester, Okla., and Tamika Mae Gordon, 25, Stuart, Okla.
Charles Lee Mills II, 39, and Latasha Ann Lewis, 43, both of Tecumseh, Okla.
Leonard Milbard Ming Jr., 65, Van Buren, and Margie Hamilton, 64, Fort Smith
Joshua Matthew Atkins, 31, Lavaca, and Erica Louise Hilton, 36, Paris
Chandler Wells Morgan, 33, Fort Smith, and Tori Britton Hatcher, 28, Ratcliff
Nathan L. Howard, 49, and Lauren Alisabeth Cox, 34, both of Fort Smith
Clayton Wayne Kilpatrick, 25, Muskogee, Okla., and Claire Noel Campbell, 22, Sallisaw, Okla.
July 31
Joe Eddy Dill, 77, and Katherine L. Romine, 84, both of Shawnee, Okla.
Richard Allan Rodgers, 45, Fort Smith, and Stephanie Jill Grinder, 48, Central City
Christopher Michael Parsons, 46, and Lara Ann Brisson, 51, both of Greenwood