40 apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County





The following marriage license applications were recorded July 25-31 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

July 25

Taylor Ben Canada, 31, and Casey Janel Barnett, 32, both of Central City

Dalton Jackson Isom, 23, and Savannah Ann Knotts, 20, both of Spiro, Okla.

Aidon Samuel Stephens, 18, and Kenda Rae Lynn Lewis, 19, both of Clayton, Okla.

Felipe de Jesus Uribe Bueno, 28, and Alondra Lopez, 24, both of Fort Smith

July 26

Garry Wayne Davison, 70, Ozark, and Teresa Inez Colburn, 66, Hackett

Gary Leonard Sharum, 70, and Vicky Lee Bretz, 71, both of Fort Smith

Wiston Cigarroa Hernandez, 39, and Judith Karina Vazquez Lerma, 48, both of Fort Smith

July 27

Angelica Marie Lamb, 31, and Amanda Marie Cuellar, 29, both of Fort Smith

July 28

Steven Paul Smallwood, 57, and Courtney Marie McCauley, 34, both of Oklahoma City

Grant Andrew Johnson, 40, Fort Smith, and Kaitlyn Ann Glasgow, 26, Van Buren

Jonathan Andrew Samuel Wolf, 32, McAlester, Okla., and Tamika Mae Gordon, 25, Stuart, Okla.

Charles Lee Mills II, 39, and Latasha Ann Lewis, 43, both of Tecumseh, Okla.

Leonard Milbard Ming Jr., 65, Van Buren, and Margie Hamilton, 64, Fort Smith

Joshua Matthew Atkins, 31, Lavaca, and Erica Louise Hilton, 36, Paris

Chandler Wells Morgan, 33, Fort Smith, and Tori Britton Hatcher, 28, Ratcliff

Nathan L. Howard, 49, and Lauren Alisabeth Cox, 34, both of Fort Smith

Clayton Wayne Kilpatrick, 25, Muskogee, Okla., and Claire Noel Campbell, 22, Sallisaw, Okla.

July 31

Joe Eddy Dill, 77, and Katherine L. Romine, 84, both of Shawnee, Okla.

Richard Allan Rodgers, 45, Fort Smith, and Stephanie Jill Grinder, 48, Central City

Christopher Michael Parsons, 46, and Lara Ann Brisson, 51, both of Greenwood



