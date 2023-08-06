Arkansas achievers

Jamaica "Soliel" Myton, a senior who is majoring in anthropology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named the recipient of the 2023-24 Stonewall Scholarship. The Stonewall Scholarship is awarded to a student who demonstrates knowledge of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender history, an understanding of current events as they relate to the LGBT community, and a commitment to advancing LGBT civil rights in the form of demonstrated substantial leadership. This year's scholarship is $2,500.

Jacqueline Romani Vargas Ulloa, a senior at Arkansas State University, is a recipient of a Summer Research Fellowship awarded by the American Society of Pharmacognosy, one of the world's leading societies in the field of natural products. She also has been notified of her selection to receive a Fulbright scholarship, awarded by the Fulbright-Garcia Robles Foundation, to the top Mexican candidates who want to pursue graduate studies in the United States. Vargas was a student at the Arkansas State University Campus Queretaro in the State of Queretaro, Mexico. She transferred to Arkansas State University in Jonesboro to continue her research studies. She is pursuing a double major in biotechnology and chemistry. Vargas plans to pursue a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences to focus on development of novel therapeutics to target diseases in populations that have been traditionally underrepresented in research. As part of the American Society of Pharmacognosy fellowship, Vargas is working in the laboratory of Dr. Fabricio Medina-Bolivar, professor of plant metabolic engineering in A-State's Department of Biological Sciences. Medina-Bolivar leads a research lab at the Arkansas Biosciences Institute, which focuses on plant biotechnology research with applications in human health.

Arya Basu, assistant professor of computer science at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in recognition of his experience and professional accomplishments. The Institute the leading professional association for electrical and electronic engineering and the world's largest association of technical professionals. Senior membership, the Institute's highest grade, recognizes veteran scientists, engineers and others with at least 10 years of professional experience who have shown significant performance over at least five years and have been nominated by other Institute fellows and senior members. Just 10% of the Institute's more than 400,000 members have reached the level of senior membership.

