Best-sellers

Fiction

1. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

2. THE COLLECTOR by Daniel Silva. The 23rd book in the Gabriel Allon series. The art restorer teams up with a thief to find a missing painting and works to prevent a conflict between Russia and the West.

3. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

4. HAPPY PLACE by Emily Henry. A former couple pretend to be together for the sake of their friends during their annual getaway in Maine.

5. THE COVENANT OF WATER by Abraham Verghese. Three generations of a family living on South India's Malabar Coast suffer the loss of a family member by drowning.

6. CROOK MANIFESTO by Colson Whitehead. In 1970s Harlem, a furniture store owner and his partner in crime find themselves up against shady and violent forces.

7. THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND by Elin Hilderbrand. After a tragedy, a popular food blogger brings friends from distinct times in her life to spend a weekend in Nantucket.

8. A SOUL OF ASH AND BLOOD by Jennifer L. Armentrout. The fifth book in the Blood and Ash series. The love between Poppy and Casteel faces new challenges.

9. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. Winner of a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

10. OBSESSED by James Patterson and James O. Born. A killer, who targets women in New York City, becomes obsessed with Michael Bennett's daughter.

Nonfiction

1. BEYOND THE STORY by BTS and Myeongseok Kang. An oral history of the K-pop group that is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

2. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

3. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

4. JACKIE by J. Randy Taraborrelli. A biography of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

5. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

6. THE FOURTH TURNING IS HERE by Neil Howe. One of the authors of "The Fourth Turning" gives reflections on the cycles of history and makes predictions of potential outcomes generated by the present era of polarization.

7. BLOWBACK by Miles Taylor. The former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, who revealed himself to be the author of "A Warning," gives his take on where Trumpism might be headed.

8. EASY MONEY by Ben McKenzie with Jacob Silverman. The actor recounts his misadventures in cryptocurrency and analyzes its decline in value.

9. THE IN-BETWEEN by Hadley Vlahos. A hospice nurse shares some of her most impactful experiences and questions some of society's beliefs around end-of-life care.

10. THE HEAT WILL KILL YOU FIRST by Jeff Goodell. The impact that rising temperatures have on our seasons, food supply, economy and vulnerable populations.

Paperback fiction

1. TOO LATE by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

4. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

5. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. AMERICAN PROMETHEUS by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

2. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

3. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.

Source: The New York Times