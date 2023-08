Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Alessi Keyes Construction, 3201 Mary, Little Rock, $2,705,182.

East Harding, Inc., 111 Center St., Little Rock, $932,575.

RESIDENTIAL

Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 34 Mereville Place, Little Rock, $750,000.

L & D Investment Properties, 19 Accadia Court, Little Rock, $615,000.

R. B. Ewing Builders, 326 Fairfax Drive, Little Rock, $561,492.

Cox Construction, 75 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $517,000.

MJ Innovative Builders, 208 Abbington Circle, Little Rock, $485,000.

H. A. Custom Homes, LLC, 73 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $365,000.

DKS Custom Homes, 3 Caurel Court, Little Rock, $355,000.

Albert Bizzell, 21 Cobble Hill Road, Little Rock, $325,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, 1511 S. Gaines St., Little Rock, $341,000.

Jim Hill, 162 Ridge Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

Mike Orndorff, 216 E. Charles Bussey, Little Rock, $260,000.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 29, Little Rock, $203,371.

Terra Firma Project, 726 S. Valentine St., Little Rock, $203,000.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 45, Little Rock, $178,199.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 21, Little Rock, $169,603.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 13, Little Rock, $167,988.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 25, Little Rock, $167,314.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 37, Little Rock, $167,222.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 41, Little Rock, $167,222.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 33, Little Rock, $162,501.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 17, Little Rock, $158,838.

Ari Ari Arkansas, 12 Buttermilk Road, Little Rock, $140,000.

Top Ridge Framing, 139 Falata Circle, Little Rock, $140,000.

Brandon Ray, 6 Pleasant Cove, Little Rock, $125,000.

Hasnain Hanif, 2004 Gristmill Road, Little Rock, $120,000.

Mehrunnesa Hanif, 1509 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, $120,000.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 9, Little Rock, $115,052.

Chris Kline, 401 Parkway Place Drive, Little Rock, $114,000.

Metro Builders, 2001 Reservoir Road, Unit 11, Little Rock, $108,870.