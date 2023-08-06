Business people

ACCOUNTING

HoganTaylor LLP announced the recent promotions of: Austin Bryan, CFP, senior wealth manager, HoganTaylor Wealth, Fayetteville; Andrew Dunlap, CPA, manager, Tax, Fayetteville; J.P. Brandon, senior, Assurance, Fayetteville; Sarah Henry, CPA, senior, Tax, Little Rock; Chad McGonigal, CPA, senior, Assurance, Little Rock; Paige Williams, CPA, senior, Assurance, Little Rock.

BUILDING SERVICES

Cromwell Architect Engineers announced the appointment of Tammy Siler as the new director of Energy Services.

ADVERTISING

The Sells Agency is announced the promotion of Caity Hatchett to associate account executive.

EDUCATION

The University of Central Arkansas Division of Advancement announced several recent hires and promotions; Joan Shofner was promoted to associate vice president for campaign and development; Greg Weber, of Conway, was promoted to assistant vice president of legacy planning; Jennifer Boyett was hired as director of campaign communications; Mollie Henager was promoted to senior director of foundation relations and development; Jim Smith joined the advancement division in July as the senior director of development of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

ENGINEERING

Mason Allen at Crist Engineers, Inc., has earned a Professional Engineering License.

Keith M. Britton, P.E., president and founder of ICONIC Consulting Group, Inc., has been named the president of the Arkansas Academy of Civil Engineers.

HEALTH CARE

CareSource announced the appointment of Jessica Lawson as the director of pharmacy for the Arkansas market.

Ryan Banning, MD, has joined the medical staff at Baptist Health-Fort Smith as a general surgeon.

Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology Clinic- North Little Rock announced the appointment of Christen Johnson, MD.

LAW

Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. announced the addition of attorneys Allison Gladden, Kimberly Glover and Emily Runyon to the litigation practice.

Rose Law Firm announced the hiring of Silas Heffley as an associate.

MEDIA

Learfield, the athletics multimedia rightsholder for Arkansas State University, has appointed Slater Fuchs as general manager of Red Wolves Sports Properties.

NONPROFIT

Lisa Winters has joined the Alzheimer's Association Arkansas Chapter as their Northwest Arkansas Walk to End Alzheimer's manager.

