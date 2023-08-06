Candlebox’s Kevin Martin says expect old, new music Aug. 9 at AMP





There are a lot of jokes to be made about Candlebox's retirement since one of their biggest hits is "Far Behind." But there's also a little more to the punchline.

"The joke is that I've been trying to quit this business for about the past 20 years, and then I finally got around to it," says Candlebox frontman, Kevin Martin. "I've wanted to walk away from this industry for some time, but I wanted to go out on my own terms ... I figured the 30th anniversary of the debut album is probably a good time to pack things up."

Featuring "You," "Cover Me," and "Far Behind," Candlebox's 1993 debut sold more than 4 million copies when released. The band still nets more than a million streams per month on Spotify, with "Far Behind" at more than 140 million streams. While the rest of their albums haven't charted quite as well, Candlebox has kept busy with new CDs and touring.

They will release the album "The Long Goodbye" on Aug. 25, and will perform Aug. 9 at The AMP as part of 3 Doors Down's Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour.

Martin says he's feeling pretty good about the new album. So far they've released a single called "Punks," reflecting on their own rough beginnings as the hot new thing that's bound to fail -- something Martin knows all about.

Despite coming up alongside those early grunge bands like Alice in Chains and Nirvana, rumors swirled that the group moved to Seattle to ride the wave of success that dominated MTV and radio in the 1990s. Others like Courtney Love mocked them on MTV. Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips called Candlebox the "coffin for grunge rock."

"When you're the second coming from a music scene, no one really expects you to do well," Martin says. While all the Candlebox bashing bothered him at the time, he says he eventually found a silver lining.

"People have to have something to start a conversation [and] if that's what they use to start conversation, at least our name is in that topic or even part of the subject. If they're talking about us, that means they're thinking about us, which means they probably listened to us."

Even with the early haters, Martin says he's been able to watch his crowds grow older with them.

"I'm 54 years old, and I see a lot of the same people I saw on the first tour at our shows that are either in their late 40s or late 50s. And we've seen strong growth with people in their teens and 20s because of the parents. So that's been really nice," he says.

As they share their early hits for the last time, Martin says that his older ones are hitting him differently.

"The most emotional one is 'Far Behind' because I realize the gravity of that song and what it's meant to me for 30 years and [for] the people in the audience, what it's meant to them," he says. "You can't just look at 30 years like it's a flash in the pan. It certainly isn't. It's a lifetime for some people, so it's a strange feeling. I don't know if I've really come to understand what I'm feeling about it. It's mixed emotions."

Those early songs will be interspersed with their new ones, which Martin says he's looking forward to sharing.

"It's an incredibly different record for us. And I think that people are going to be either pleasantly surprised or absolutely hate every ounce of it. But we've always been a little bit polarizing with the records we release. Why stop now?" he laughs.

---

FYI

Candlebox

With 3 Doors Down

WHEN -- 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9

WHERE -- Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers

COST -- $30-$89.50

INFO -- buy.amptickets.com



