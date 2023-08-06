



NARFE

The Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 in the Community Room of First Community Bank, 21196 Hwy. 71 South in Pineville, Mo., just past McDonald's. The speaker will be Dale Phillips, a Civil War historian and co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Museum, who will speak on the Civil War.

Snacks and water will be provided. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 855-1676.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Guests are welcome.

Information: (352) 333-3010 or (479) 751-2489 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.

Northwest Arkansas Aquarium Society

The Northwest Arkansas Aquarium Society will meet at 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers.

"Bettas for Beginners" will be the meeting topic. Speaker Gerald Griffin of the International Betta Congress will explore one of the aquarium hobby's most popular fish -- also known as Siamese Fighting Fish.

NWAAS meets on the second Saturday of every month.

Information: nwaas.com or email info@nwaas.com.

Freedom From Religion

The Ozarks Chapter of the Freedom From Religion Foundation will be tabling at the Bentonville Farmers Market from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12. Stop by to learn about the importance of separation between religion and government, get support for your non-belief issues and meet like-minded locals.

Information: ozarksffrf@gmail.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Aug. 12 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Walgreens at 2964 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Fayetteville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. There is a short drive to the start point (Cato Springs Trail) where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along scenic greenway trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Auxiliary

VFW Post 2952 Auxiliary in Springdale will be hosting Best Friends for Vets from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 on the Shiloh Square, downtown Springdale.

Amanda Pipkin will have her service dog Combat with her and you can learn about service dog training for veterans while you shop for dog things, have lunch and support the raffle and silent auction.

Information: (479) 601-1319 or email post2952a@gmail.com.

Photo Club

The Bella Vista Photography Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the First Community Bank, 21196 U. S. Hwy. 71 in Pineville, Mo.

Sports photographer Doug Devoe will be the guest speaker. The topic of his presentation is Sports and Night Photography. Devoe has photographed for the NFL, NBA, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and the Missouri Valley Conference. Devoe has been named College Photographer of the Year and Photographer of the Year by several organizations during his career.

The meeting is free to the public.

Information: bellavistapc.org.

Military Officers

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will have their dinner meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person and recommended attire is relaxed casual.

Chapter members, spouses and guests, as well as anyone eligible for membership, are invited. Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

The program will feature Dr. George Velez, the Director of the VA Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Velez was appointed as the Director of the Medical Center on Jan. 29. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Deputy Medical Center Director for the VA Caribbean Healthcare System. Velez is a 20-year U.S. Air Force Veteran, with service on Active Duty and in the Air National Guard.

Attendees will also hear updates about the Chapter's myriad programs, such as the veterans' scholarship program, expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery, teaching U.S. flag history and etiquette to about 4,000 fifth graders in Northwest Arkansas, and a mentorship program with Army and Air Force ROTC programs at the University of Arkansas.

MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan veterans' association of more than 350,000 members dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and ensuring our nation keeps its commitments to all our enlisted, warrant, and commissioned personnel who are currently serving, retired, and former members of the uniformed services as well as their families and survivors. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, comprised of over 100 members, actively supports these initiatives.

RSVP is requested Aug. 9.

Information: pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

Orchid Society

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale.

The speaker, Nicholas Rust, will discuss Habenaria hybrids and how they are made. The talk features over 50 hybrids and 100 pictures. It is perfect for beginners and experienced growers.

Rust began exploring the culture of several unique genera of terrestrial orchids. He now specializes in Habenaria and other related genera, jewel orchids, Australian terrestrial orchids and Bulbophyllum.

In 2019, he opened RustyExotics orchid nursery in Athens, Ga., which he uses to share the wonders and beauty of his work. Members with the promo code may pre-order plants with free delivery to the meeting.

The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Membership is $10 a year.

Information: oso-web.org or (479) 310-9444.

Beth Kastl was awarded the Circle of Roses award. The Circle of Roses was established by the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs to honor those who have been Garden Club members for 25 years or more. Beth has been active in club activities since joining the club in 1998. She immediately became the Ways and Means Chairman. The following year she served as Second Vice-President. Beth served as President from 2003-2005 and held other roles such as First V-P, Assistant Treasurer and Parliamentarian. Beth enjoys floral design and one of her designs was printed in the National Garden Clubs Vision of Beauty calendar. Beth is originally from Lompoc, CA, the flower capital of the US. Prior to moving to Bella Vista in 1997 she lived in Wichita, KS, Seattle, WA and Houston, TX. Beth is also a member of the Benton County Master Gardeners and the Floralia Arrangers. Photo shows L to R: Pat Meyer, BVGC Past President and Beth Kastl, Circle of Roses recipient The South-Central Region of National Garden Clubs, Inc. recently awarded the Bella Vista Garden Club an award for Digital Media Presentation by large clubs. This award is given for the best presentation recorded and submitted on any type of digital media supporting any of the following NGC objectives: History/Archives, private or public Garden Tours, Flower Shows, Projects, Programs, or other initiatives. The award was presented to Pat Meyer, Past-President of the BVGC at the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs Spring conference in Hot Springs in April. Pat then presented the award to Geri Hoerner, club member and producer of 'Bella Vista Gardening, a monthly program on the Bella Vista Community Television station during the clubs June meeting. The Bella Vista Garden Club was organized in April 1972. It is comprised of gardening enthusiasts learning and working together to enhance, preserve, educate, and promote Arkansas and Bella Vista as a sanctuary for wildlife, natural beauty, and environmental responsibility. Club meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. There are nine Garden Club Meetings each year. The first meeting in the 2023-2024 year will be held in September with no meeting in November of 2023 and no meetings in July or August 2024. Social time begins at 9:30 am and the meeting starts at 10:00 am. Guests are welcome to attend. Photo shows L to R. Pat Meyer, BVGC Past President and Geri Hoerner, club member.





