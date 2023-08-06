Coach’s camp is chance to give back

Nearly 150 kids filled H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday for several hours of basketball, music and giveaways.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball Coach Dawn Thornton hosted her second-annual free youth basketball camp, attended by 146 kids from ages 6 to 17.

Thornton said this was a chance to give back to the Pine Bluff community and the surrounding region.

“It was wonderful to see the smiles on everybody’s face, having an opportunity to have a good time playing basketball,” Thornton said. “Just being here in this element is something that I can’t explain. I love it. I knew I wanted to coach basketball ever since I was in the seventh grade. This is what I want to do for the rest of my life and [I] have an opportunity to give back to the community is something that I’m passionate about.” Thornton said she had campers not just from Pine Bluff but from places such as Louisiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Many college coaches host youth camps, but most charge a fee. Thornton decided to make hers free to help parents save money.

“It’s very expensive playing AAU basketball, traveling throughout the summer,” Thornton said. “Just being able to give some parents some relief, have an opportunity for people in the community to step up to help… It was just wonderful. It was a really great experience.” At the end of the camp, the kids played “knockout” with the top three winning gift cards for free haircuts. Thornton also arranged for free school supplies for those who needed them.

Thornton said she is passionate about giving back.

“I can remember a time growing up in school when some of my classmates didn’t have some of the same things that I had when I went to school,” Thornton said. “I don’t want a child to be in a situation to where they don’t have the essentials that they need in order to be successful in the classroom.” The camp itself featured various stations where the kids worked on rebounding, defending, ball handling and more. Near the end, the older campers played five-on-five while the youngest ones played games such as musical chairs while dribbling a basketball. A DJ from Dallas played music throughout the day.

Thornton had plenty of help, ranging from assistant coaches to former players, both men and women. Two current Lady Lions, Zaay Green and Corina Carter, helped as well.

“Both of them actually want to be coaches, too,” Thornton said. “So we always give them an opportunity to be in the element of something that they would want to do once they finish playing basketball. Those two have been with us for all of our camps throughout all of them and done a wonderful job.” A free lunch was served at the end of camp, and the kids were allowed to stay and play a little while longer if they wanted. A 360-degree camera station was set up for the kids and their parents to take videos with, and plenty of kids wanted pictures with Thornton before leaving.

Thornton said she plans to hold this camp the first Saturday in August every year going forward.



