Competition aids Benton quarterbacks

BENTON -- All Cline Hooten was looking for was an opportunity to play his preferred position, the one he felt he could excel at if given the chance.

Hooten was buried in the quarterback depth chart during his freshman year at Little Rock Christian. As Walker White, now an Auburn commitment, took the starting job for the Warriors, Hooten spent his time working at wide receiver and tight end.

After transferring to Benton, Hooten found himself battling for the backup spot to senior Stran Smith in 2021. The following year, he was in a similar spot -- fighting his way through a position battle, this time with no clear starter and four players attempting five passes or more.

Hooten eventually got his chance to be the starter midway through last season, helping lead Benton to a 9-3 record and a place in Class 6A state semifinals. After starting the season as a backup, Hooten finished with 1,278 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

"It was frustrating, I'm not going to lie," Hooten said. "I did get pretty discouraged about midway through the season. I did get tired of it, kind of rotating, kind of getting yanked around. But, I mean, that wasn't the case. That's just kind of how I felt. It's helped me as a player and as a person, you know, life lessons and I think I'm better for it."

With the starting spot more than likely his, Hooten stepped into a leadership role over the offseason for Benton, organizing workouts sessions from the frigid temperatures in January to sweltering days during the summer as he continued building rapport with teammates.

"Regardless of how he got the job, he didn't let go of the job once he got it," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "You know, that's the most important thing we're looking for out of a quarterback is you get your opportunity, take advantage of that opportunity, you know? And Cline has done that. He's worked extremely hard in the offseason. That's one thing about him, he's not afraid to work. That's what we like about him, and that's what we want to instill in all of our quarterbacks."

The 6-0, 200-pound senior is expected to take the first snap at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock when Benton opens the season Aug. 26 against Bryant in the Salt Bowl.

But that doesn't mean the job won't come with competition.

Near the end of last season, once the junior varsity had finished its schedule, Harris called up freshman quarterback Drew Davis to join the varsity for the postseason.

The younger brother of former Benton and current Arkansas State University offensive lineman Walker Davis, Drew has shown enough promise to be the backup heading into the fall, pushing Hooten for his spot.

"They're competing with each other and competition is a good thing," Harris said. "They know that both of them are capable of playing on Friday night, so they know that they have to perform well in practice.

"We got two guys that we feel comfortable with, that we could go with. Last year, at this time, we didn't have one. There were four guys we were trying to find out whether or not they could play. This year, we got two guys that we like to run our offense."

In six games with the junior varsity last season, Davis passed for 770 yards and six touchdowns.

"He's going to have a chance to be probably one of the best quarterbacks we've had," Harris said.

Regardless of who is taking snaps for the Panthers, they'll have the benefit of sharing a backfield with University of Arkansas commitment Braylon Russell. The senior running back rushed for 1,643 yards and 26 touchdowns last season while dealing with an injured toe for much of the season.

"It's stupid how much easier their job is," Harris said of what having Russell does for his quarterbacks. "When you got a guy like Braylon Russell back there, everybody's focus is on him and they forget about the quarterback play a lot of times."

Benton earned the No. 2 seed in the 6A-East last season and looks to better that result, which ended with a state semifinal loss to Greenwood, this fall.

"I think this is our best team we've had here in a very long time," Hooten said. "We're looking to win state. We don't want to lose in the semis. You know, semis isn't anything to brag about. We want that ring for the first time since 1977, and we want to bring that to this community."