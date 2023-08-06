Dear Tommy: Here’s some hints to fix NIL

Dear Senator (Tommy) Tuberville:

Thanks for the proposed bill that would get some kind of control over this Name, Image and Likeness fiasco.

With no leadership, the NIL was a train wreck waiting to happen from the very start.

As you know from your own success as a college football coach, leadership is critical and when the NCAA, which wrenched control from athletic directors and handed it to academians in 2003, refused to take a leadership role other than the NCAA Basketball Tournament, there has been zero direction.

When the Supreme Court ruled amateur (a word that seems destined to rest alongside sportsmanship on a back shelf) athletes should be compensated, we got collectives and kids who have never washed their underwear becoming millionaires.

There are college athletes making more money than their position coach.

That's not good.

Since we have known each other since Larry Lacewell hired you in 1980 on his staff at Arkansas State University, would you be open to a couple of suggestions on guidelines for NIL?

Let's start with salaries and the fact that there should be a cap. All professional sports except college -- and since they are paid to play, they are pros -- have a limit on how much a team can spend.

That's so parity at least has a chance.

The suggestion here is freshmen have a limit as to what they can make. But if they make the grades and become sophomores, they get a raise and the process continues each year. If an athlete actually graduates, he or she gets a substantial bonus.

Also, the higher the grade-point average, the higher the yearly raise.

That would go a long way to putting the term "student-athlete" back into play.

Next, do away with collectives.

Let the schools have employees who handle everything, including classes about paying taxes, saving for the future and that transportation doesn't have to be a Mercedes. Balancing a checkbook would be a good session, too.

Teach them about retirement funds.

Coaches are very concerned about how the lack of guidelines for paying an athlete is going to affect the locker room.

If you are an offensive lineman making $10,000 a year and are expected to block for the quarterback who is making $500,000, how long before protection breaks down?

And what happens to a player who has a career-ending injury?

There are horror stories about some collectives getting a 20% cut of the athlete's money. There are probably only a few of those, but it is a travesty.

Some of the collectives tried to sell themselves as nonprofit organizations, which got the attention of the IRS, which determined "private benefits they provide to student-athletes are not incidental both qualitatively and quantitatively to any exempt purpose."

Obviously, this is just a beginning, but just like your proposed bill, it has to start sooner than later.

Granted, most of today's attention on college athletics is about the Pac-12 becoming the Final Four and which school is going to be the next to follow the money.

That's going to work itself out and in the end the landscape will never look like it has for the last several decades -- although as a side note, someone should note Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has done a remarkable job of saving his conference for at least the near future.

Anyway, the NIL is a problem and with your vast experience in athletics and your determination not to be just another good old boy politician, you are one of the right people to get this fixed.

Thanks for your time.