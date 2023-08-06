Depth showing on D-line

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas assistant coach Deke Adams has perhaps the deepest group of defensive linemen ever assembled by the Razorbacks and that showed during the second practice of training camp Saturday.

The second-year assistant completely swapped out his first four during fastball starts, sending out a unit of ends Trajan Jeffcoat and Zach Williams and tackles Cam Ball and Anthony "Tank" Booker.

During Friday's first workout of camp, also in spider pads, shorts and helmets, the first group was composed of ends Landon Jackson and Jashaud Stewart and tackles Taurean Carter and Eric Gregory.

That same foursome went out first Saturday after fastball starts when the unit was repping plays in group drills.

The Razorbacks touted the ability to go three-deep, particularly at end, during the spring, with well-regarded Nico Davillier and John Morgan manning those spots the first two days of camp. The third tackles have been seniors Marcus Miller and Keivie Rose, a 303-pound transfer from Louisiana Tech.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith also tinkered with his depth Saturday, re-inserting junior AJ Green with the second unit during fastball starts after sophomore Rashod Dubinion held the role Friday.

Green and Dubinion alternated spots frequently last season behind 1,443-yard rusher Raheim Sanders.

DBs strike back

The secondary fought back on Day 2 after giving up a high percentage of completions and scoring plays in 2-on-2 slot coverage drills against the wideouts in Friday's camp opener.

Quarterbacks and receivers combined to go an unofficial 15 for 29 in the period, helped by completing their final six passes.

Junior Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson, who gave up a few big passes to Andrew Armstrong on Friday, performed much better Saturday. He had a big breakup against Armstrong on a deep sideline route, got up from that deflection and gave out a big yell.

Jaheim Singletary, the transfer from Georgia, had a breakup over the middle, and Al Walcott, a transfer from Baylor who did not compete in spring ball due to a knee injury, and nickel back Jaylen Lewis had break-ups as well.

The offense went 0 for 4 to start the drill, with KJ Jefferson and Jacolby Criswell throwing two incomplete passes each before Jefferson connected with redshirt freshman Kamron Bibby for a big gainer down the left sideline versus coverage from true freshman Christian Ford.

The defensive backs did look to be a little "clutchy, grabby," as offensive coordinator Dan Enos described the Alabama secondary during his first stint at Arkansas (2015-17), so that would need some cleaning up in game situations.

Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson directed a brief line of advice to freshman cornerback Jaylon Braxton during the drill.

"Hey, they're going to complete some passes, right?" Woods said. "Just make them earn it. Don't have non-competitive plays."

TeSlaa touch

The offense did not get snubbed completely in the 2-on-2 slot coverage drill.

Among the big plays was Isaac TeSlaa's catch against tight coverage on a deep ball down the left sideline. Safety Dylan Hasz, in support of a cornerback on the play, honed in but his swipe at the ball was a fraction late as it arrived. TeSlaa was the only player left standing after the catch and had a clear path to the end zone.

Realigned weight

Junior running back Dominique Johnson is listed at 252 pounds, the same as last season.

But running backs coach Jimmy Smith said the weight is better distributed on Johnson's 6-1 frame as he comes back from a second major knee surgery.

"His body is different," Smith said. "There's more muscle."

Smith said Johnson has done a good job working with the training staff as well as the strength and conditioning coaches while recovering.

"They took care of him," Smith said. "Even when he was hurt, he did a good job of doing stuff, just keeping the conditioning going. When he started back running, he could do more running."

Johnson said strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders helped him rebuild his body with more muscle.

"I feel a whole lot better than I did last year," Johnson said. "Even with the leg. My leg feels a lot better than it did last year, and I thank Coach Sowders and the strength staff for that."

Going inside

A pop-up weather system that produced strong wind gusts, thunder, dark clouds and a rain shower sent the Hogs inside the Walker Pavilion about halfway through Saturday's practice in spider pads and shorts.

The temperature dropped from the high 90s down to about 83 degrees as the front moved across Northwest Arkansas.

That kept things breezier inside the pavilion, which is scheduled to have its air conditioning system on-line next week.

R-Dub and iron

The weight room was an issue for tailback Rashod Dubinion upon his arrival from Ellenwood, Ga., last season.

"Rashod ... loves football," running backs coach Jimmy Smith said. "But when he first got here, the weight room was something he had to do, not something he wanted to do. As time went on, he started lifting weights and saw his body changing. Now he knows and he's started enjoying the weight room."

Dubinion admitted he didn't like the weight room in high school.

"That was the only challenge when I got here," he said. "Everything else I got fast. The playbook, going to school all the time, all that came natural to me. But the weight room was my biggest critic. That's what I wanted to get better at, so that's what I did. Put in work, put my head down and grind."

The 5-10 Dubinion, who is listed at 216 pounds after playing at 211 last year, credits strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders and his staff for pushing himself and others.

"Coach Sowders, he don't let nobody quit in the weight room unless there's some major injury," Dubinion said.

"Coach Sowders held him accountable and started making him do it,

Smith said, "He started wanting to do it."

Pushing iron

Strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders provided weight room numbers for several Razorbacks during his appearance with members of the media Friday.

Among them were massive squat numbers for a handful of Hogs, including center Beaux Limmer (700), defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker (655) and offensive linemen Brooks Edmondson (625) and Patrick Kutas (600).

Additionally, linebacker Chris Paul is squatting "in the mid 500s," with a power clean of 345 and a bench press of more than 365, Sowders said. Paul, who gained 16 pounds in the offseason to reach 233 pounds, is one of the 36% of the team running 21 mph or better as determined by the Catapult data tracking vests worn by players.





Tailback Raheim Sanders has improved his power clean by nearly 50 pounds in the past 10 weeks to reach 350. Sanders pushed his weight 15 pounds up to 242 and improved his speed to 20.93 mph, up from 20.03 last year.

New numbers

The Razorbacks have an extensive list of newcomers, even since spring ball, which means getting acquainted with the jersey numbers for both members of the media and fans during camp and the early part of the season.





For scholarship players who have been added since spring, none of whom got coveted single-digit jerseys, here are their numbers: 10 DT Anthony Booker; 15 CB Jaheim Singletary; 20 LB Alex Sanford; 23 RB Isaiah Augustave; 25 DB Kee-yon Stewart; 26 DB Christian Ford; 28 LB Jaheim Thomas; 29 DB A.J. Braithwaite Jr.; 30 TE Var'keyes Gumms; 44 TE Francis Sherman; 56 OL Amaury Wiggins; 80 TE Shamar Easter; 88 WR Davion Dozier; 93 DT Keivie Rose; 95 DT Ian Geffrard; 97 DL Quincy Rhodes Jr.; and 99 DL Kaleb James.

Energetic D

Running back Raheim Sanders was asked his thoughts on the defensive line through two practices.

"They bring a lot of energy and I feel like that's making the offense go as well," Sanders said. "The offensive line goes faster. I feel like this is a tempo defense, and the back end as well, they're bringing the energy."

Pass blocking

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith said Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, who has added 15 pounds since last season to reach 242, is probably the best at the position in pass blocking.





"Because he's so much bigger," Smith said. "Pass blocking is one of those things where it's kind of like defenders know who's back there too now.

"When they see Rocket, they might slow down. They don't come as fast when they see Rocket back there. All of them understand it. All of them do a good job of it. I trust any of them back there."

Slow down

Emmanuel Crawford, a walk-on running back from Grove, Okla., could eventually have a role as a scat-back, assistant coach Jimmy Smith said.

Crawford is listed at 5-10 and 168 pounds.

"I had to slow him down a little bit," Smith said. "I tell him all the time, 'At running back, it's not about going fast all the time. It's about the pace and being able to understand the pace of certain runs.'

"So right now he's doing everything fast, but I'd rather him go too fast than too slow. He'll be all right."