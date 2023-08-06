Sections
Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

by Terri OByrne | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices July 25-31.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-353. Stevie Smith v. Jonah Smith

22-580. Deanna Andrews v. Danny Andrews

23-326. James Abbey v. Regina Abbey

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-437. Fernando Ortiz v. Karina Cerriots

22-877. Travis Holden v. Phyllis Holden

23-148. Karen Stinson v. Marcus Stinson

23-158. Yazmin Grubb v. John Grubb

23-430. Melissa Gibbs v. Harold Gibbs

23-470. Tiera Cooper v. Shane Cooper

23-485. Eric Hocott v. Kristi Hocott

Print Headline: Divorces

