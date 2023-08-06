Faith is a verb; so is hope

Last Sunday, I spoke at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock on the topic of hope. I had been scheduled to speak there--and on that same topic--the Sunday after the tornado came through. We put it off and instead, that day, I got to help them deliver meals to tornado victims. This day it fell on the eve of the deadline for gathering signatures for the petition against LEARNS.

Sometimes speaking engagements are easy. That's part of what I do every time I stand in front of my students. But I have found that a similar dynamic can also occur. Just as teaching something helps me really learn it, sometimes I end up speaking about the very thing I need to hear, even if I didn't realize it when plans were made.

It is an honor any time a group invites me into their space. I spoke with a group of Presbyterians a while back, before that, Methodists; for them as well as Unitarians to welcome me as a spiritual sister warms my little broken Southern Baptist heart.

I opened my talk by confessing immediately to what they already knew if they read this column: I am not politically correct, and the only way I know to talk about my faith, or hope, or anything else important to me is in my mother tongue, the language of the Bible. Preferably the King James Version. They didn't kick me out.

After the service, we worked side by side to provide a drive-through petition-signing option for people in the neighborhood. My job was to stand by the road with a sign. One kind church lady came and put her straw hat on my head for fear I was getting too hot. Another draped a wet cloth around my neck. If there is anything I have learned from hanging out with those Unitarians twice now, it is that for them, faith is a verb. Not just something abstract, but something they do. A discipline they practice.

I found myself pondering the practice of hope in my life last week, as well as in conversations with those concerned about where to go from here with LEARNS. We may or may not have been short a few signatures. And there may be avenues of recourse open if we were. No one knows exactly what will happen with the petition until we get the official count back from the Secretary of State. But the question is: If the petition fails, what next? What does hope look like in this political context? What does hope do?

Proverbs 13:12 says, "Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life." (NIV) Along with so many, I feel the heart-sickness of a hope deferred.

When I ran for office in 2020, my hope was to help make Arkansas a kinder, gentler place; a place of strength through excellence in public education, economic opportunity, and affordable health care. Those hopes were dashed by a devastating defeat that showed me just how polarized our local politics had become. My home district elected a relative stranger with an R by his name and branded me a "baby killer" who would take their guns because of the D beside mine.

After that I tried to use my understanding as a teacher and parent to appeal to the Legislature in opposition to school vouchers. I believed if the House Education Committee understood the dangers of vouchers they would not--could not--knowingly harm their own rural districts. Through that experience I found out how wrong I was about the reality that lurks inside our Capitol building. They blatantly ignored me and all the other educators there to speak.

A year later in August I helped organize a rally on the Capitol steps. Two thousand teachers, parents, students, and other supporters of public education came together as a coalition to beg the Legislature to put teacher raises on the special session agenda, called because they considered it an emergency to cut taxes for wealthy Arkansans, since we had a $1.6 billion surplus. Teacher raises, however, were not considered an emergency. They snubbed us and our hard work on the rally as well as year-round in our classrooms.

A few months after that, when Sarah Sanders was elected and her plans to introduce universal vouchers to Arkansas became clear, our coalition equipped educators and facilitated meetings with legislators that saw groups of hundreds of teachers repeatedly engaged on their own time at the Capitol. We listened as senators called our superintendents "liars" and "enemies." We endured accusations of ourselves and our colleagues as radical leftists, indoctrinators, groomers--by those we elected to represent us and our communities.

On the day before LEARNS sailed through the House Education Committee, 500 of us showed up at 7 a.m., waiting hours for our few minutes to speak to the committee, soaking in the scorn of our own districts' elected officials. I left with the last teacher at 9:30 that night; she had a four-hour trip back to Bentonville ahead of her. Some of the brightest, best people in our state spoke that day on behalf of their students.

Regardless of our best efforts, LEARNS passed.

And now the petition. The massive undertaking by heroic citizens all over our great state to jump through all the hoops required to collect all of those signatures, in such a short amount of time.

Of course my prayer is that LEARNS makes it to the ballot. But what if it doesn't? What then?

I believe hope keeps going until it sees the longing fulfilled. If, as in the case of the author of Hebrews, hope is the anchor for our souls, we grow that tree of life from such an anchor. From roots that are deep and wide and strong enough to withstand the drought of temporary defeat.

To keep reaching for the light even as we feel buried in darkness. Because it will be worth it. It is worth it. Democracy is worth it. Education is worth it. Our kids are worth it. Arkansas is worth it.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher. Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.