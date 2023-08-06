Food safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

CHERRY STREET FOOD MART, 2504 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 3. No violations observed pertaining to complaint during the inspection.

ART'S ICE, 902 River Road, Redfield. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 2. All violations corrected during time of inspection.

CHEF LEE, 502 Mallard Loop. Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 1. No violations pertaining to complaint observed during time of inspection.

NEIGHBOR TO NEIGHBOR INC., 1419 Pine St. Date of inspection into complaint July 31. No violations pertaining to complaint observed during time of inspection.

NOOR INVESTMENT PROPERTY LLC, 6605 Highway 79 S. Date of inspection July 24. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

SR QUICK MART INC., 5001 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection July 24. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed drinks stored on the floor. Drinks must be stored six inches above the floor. To be in compliance with established regulations.

HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection into complaint July 20. Observed several dead insects in the dry storage room. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition, or the attraction of pests.