Fort Smith directors amend city fowl ordinance for residential properties over 5 acres

FORT SMITH -- City directors further amended fowl regulations Tuesday to require residents with more than 5 acres and more than 20 ducks and/or female chickens to get conditional use approval from the city's Planning Commission.

Maggie Rice, director of development services, explained at the directors meeting residents requesting approval would go through a public hearing process.

At-large Director Neal Martin requested there be some type of grandfathering process for residents who already meet the 5 acres and over 20 fowl restriction.

At-large Director Kevin Settle asked how that would be possible if the Planning Department doesn't know what residences to grandfather in.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton suggested residents wanting to be grandfathered in write a one-page consideration to the Planning Commission by Sept. 30 outlining their current number of fowl and how they are housed.

Rice said roughly 170 residences or 0.005% of the city's residential parcels are over 5 acres, and that it would be easy to procure a mailing list to notify those residents should they want to apply. She noted the city has only received one fowl complaint on a property 5 acres or greater in the last 10 years.

The ordinance was approved in a 6-1 vote, with Directors Jarred Rego, Morton, George Catsavis, Christina Catsavis, Settle and Martin voting for, and Director Andre Good voting against.

Good explained chickens in Fort Smith neighborhoods go against his vision for the city.

"There's an article that I read today that says Fort Smith appears to be on the verge of a new golden era by undergoing an economic and cultural renaissance at the same time. I know we're a small, big city and we're growing, so my thought is I want to focus on where we're going to be in the future," he said.

Good also voted against the fowl amendment for residences under 5 acres at a directors meeting last month.

City directors voted to increase the number of ducks and/or female chickens residents can keep within the city from 10 to 20.

A memo from Rice to City Administrator Carl Geffken said the previous ordinance required property owners to have a minimum of a half-acre to have any fowl; roosters were permitted and fowl were unlimited if a property owner had a half-acre or more.

She explained the amendment approved by directors allows up to 20 fowl to be kept in a fenced rear yard and roosters are prohibited in order to reduce noise and odor complaints. Property owners with smaller lots also can have a reasonable number of fowl, she said.



