FYI Calendar: Back to School Bash Aug. 12 at Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market

Aug. 6 (Sunday)
Foraging Hike -- And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.
Lake Fort Smith Jeopardy -- Test your knowledge, 2 p.m., Visitor Center at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.
"Cinderella" -- 2 p.m. Aug. 6; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10-12, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20; half-price kids' tickets Aug. 10. 783-2966 or fslt.org.
Tree Trek -- 4 p.m., meet at Warren Hollow Trailhead, Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.
Sunset Kayak Tour -- 6:30 p.m., Marina Dock at Lake Fort Smith State Park. $12-$18. Register by 3 p.m. today at 369-2469.
Aug. 7 (Monday)
Animal Bingo -- 2 p.m., Visitor Center at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.
Scavenger Hunt -- 4 p.m., Visitor Center at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.
Aug. 8 (Tuesday)
Fort Kids Pop Up -- Story cubes, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.
Ozark Superstitions -- 4 p.m., meet at the overlook behind the Visitor Center at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.
Socrates Cafe -- Discuss philosophy with other adults, 6-7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
Aug. 9 (Wednesday)
Investigation Station -- Fingerprints, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 9-12, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free. usmmuseum.org.
August Birthday Pint -- 5-10 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. Free. fortsmithbrewing.com.
Aug. 10 (Thursday)
Adult Recess -- Embossed aluminum art, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.
Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
Aug. 11 (Friday)
LEGOS for Adults -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
Bats Around Us -- 8:15 p.m., day-use pavilion at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.
Aug. 12 (Saturday)
Back to School Bash -- With 170 vendors, kids' activities and live music, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 11821 Darby Ave. in Fort Smith. Free; items for sale. facebook.com/ChaffeeCrossingArtisanMarket.
Local Love -- With Chef Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.
Game Day Saturday -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.
Adult Crafts -- Turkish water marbling, 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
Reptile Rep -- 2 p.m., Visitor Center at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.
Aug. 13 (Sunday)
Sunday Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
