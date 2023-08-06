Greenwood Parks Department, community members team up for adaptive playground project





GREENWOOD -- The city Parks Department and residents are raising money to give children with disabilities in south Sebastian County a new place to play with help from an outside nonprofit organization.

Casey Craig, parks director, said he and several members of the Greenwood community, along with the Missouri-based Unlimited Play, are working to bring the Greenwood Adaptive Playground Project to life. The inclusive playground would have equipment following Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility standards and intended to be built on about four acres the Parks Department owns north of Westwood Elementary School -- Heartsill Meadow.

The new city park project is planned to be financed by a combination of city money, grants and donations, according to Craig. He said projects such as this push social equity by giving every child the opportunity to play on a playground, enabling children of different abilities to play alongside each other.

Craig said this playground would also be unique in the region.

"In south Sebastian County, there is absolutely zero inclusive playgrounds," Craig said. "The closest playground that folks would be able to make it out to is in Fort Smith, so this is truly one of a kind. This would be a destination for folks in south Sebastian County."

Kennedy Holland, founder of the nonprofit group Compassion Legacy in Greenwood, is one of the community members involved in the project, along with her organization. Holland likewise believes the project would be very important because it would give children with disabilities and other special needs a "fun and enjoyable" playground experience that isn't limited while also allowing able-bodied children to interact with these children at a formative stage of their lives.

"I heard a story one time from a father in Clarksville," Holland said. "One of his sons was wheelchair-bound and the other was able-bodied. They just opened up a park like this in Clarksville, and he said that for 10 years, his son in a wheelchair has watched his older brother play on the playground for years and years and years, and now he finally has a playground of his own and he doesn't just have to sit on the sidewalk and watch."

Craig said the group putting the project together includes himself, parents of local children and members of the school system who have either taught or have been teacher's aides for children with special needs, among other residents. He estimated the group began meeting in late May or early June.

Holland said the planning stage for the project lasted approximately from May to July 4. Three dimensional renderings of the playground done by Hahn Enterprises are available on the Greenwood Adaptive Playground Project Facebook page.

The fundraising stage started since then and is planned to continue until construction of the playground begins, according to Holland. She said the project group hopes this will happen next summer.

Natalie Mackay, executive director of Unlimited Play, said her organization got involved in the playground project in mid-June and facilitated the current design of the park with input from the project group. Unlimited Play specializes in planning, designing and building inclusive play areas across the country, according to the project Facebook page.

"She is possibly one of the biggest assets we have for this park," Craig said of Mackay. "It's awesome to have local folks that have a passion for these things, but it's also awesome to have some national experience."

Mackay said Unlimited Play intends to stay with the group for the duration of the playground project. The organization's fundraising plans include generating marketing material for the project and featuring the project on its website, which will entail providing what Mackay described as a "sponsorship catalogue" for it.

"We'll take the design and break it down to different pieces that people can sponsor, clubs can sponsor," Mackay said. "We help spearhead all of that."

Holland said the project has a budget of about $1.3 million. Although Holland didn't disclose how much money the project group has raised yet, she said the group shared information about the project to promote it and took signups for donors and volunteers at Greenwood's annual Freedom Fest event July 4. The group plans to do something similar at other upcoming events, such as the Sebastian County Fair Aug. 23-27.

Craig said the approximately $1.3 million budget is a "ballpark figure" based on the current design for the playground. The Parks Department has committed $275,000 for the project in its draft budget for 2024, although the city has yet to approve this. The department applied for a $250,000 50-50 outdoor recreation matching grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for the project as well.

The playground project could either be implemented in phases or scaled back if fundraising falls short, according to Craig.

Mackay said Unlimited Play also charges a fee for its services. However, Mackay said her organization has been working on the Greenwood playground project without either a contract in place or the fee being paid yet due to caring a great deal about getting it done. The fee can be paid with city money or money raised during the process.

Craig said the fee Mackay mentioned -- $10,000 -- would cover consultation, general construction and fundraising services, as well as grant services if necessary. No city money has been spent on the project so far.

The city's Parks Commission discussed the $10,000 fee at its meeting July 18, according to the minutes from that meeting. However, the commission didn't take any action, ultimately deciding to discuss the matter again during budget talks for next year.

Mackay said Unlimited Pay's average project takes about two years to complete, but it depends on fundraising.

Nick House and friends play disc golf, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Bell Park in Greenwood. The Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department is currently working with other members of the community to implement a new inclusive park project — the Greenwood Adaptive Playground Project — at Heartsill Meadow in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Russell Young and friends play disc golf, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Bell Park in Greenwood. The Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department is currently working with other members of the community to implement a new inclusive park project — the Greenwood Adaptive Playground Project — at Heartsill Meadow in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Matt Behrs and friends play disc golf, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Bell Park in Greenwood. The Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department is currently working with other members of the community to implement a new inclusive park project — the Greenwood Adaptive Playground Project — at Heartsill Meadow in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



More News None

Park Grant

The Greenwood City Council approved applying for an outdoor recreation matching grant for the adaptive playground project at its meeting June 5.

Source: Greenwood



