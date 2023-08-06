North Little Rock notebook

City senior center to close for a day

The Patrick Henry Hays Senior Center in North Little Rock will be closed Tuesday for the installation of new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units.

The new system is funded by the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. It includes a program that aims to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of covid-19.

The replacement of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment will meet the goals of the program by improving air quality and air circulation in the Patrick Henry Hays Senior Center.

Event to showcase new mobile library

The North Little Rock Public Library System will hold an open house to showcase its new mobile library, the Neighborhood Library Rover.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock.

The Neighborhood Library Rover is a bus outfitted to be a mobile library.

"With a wide range of services and amenities, the Mobile Library will cater to the needs of readers of all ages," the library system said in a news release. "Attendees can expect to explore a diverse collection of books, technology, and more, designed to ignite the love for learning and discovery. It is a chance for the community to experience firsthand the cutting-edge features and modern amenities that the Neighborhood Library Rover will offer."