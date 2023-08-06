Heat Advisory

Last week was miserably hot all across our state. Reports of 100 plus actual temperatures came in, with “feels like” even hotter. Air conditioners were stretched to capacity, and it was hard to get the gumption to even step outside after noon.

Monday, I got ¾ of an inch of rain and it actually was pleasant outside, plus I had one day I didn’t have to water. It felt like a blessing. Then it really heated up. Friday afternoon, out of the blue, the sky darkened, the wind blew and I got .14 inches of rain. I have hesitated to fertilize my containers with the extreme heat,but with daily watering, several of the plants were beginning to look worn out.





I had less blooms on my several plants and foliage on many plants was not as deep a green as I would like. Other plants were taking the heat in stride and blooming like crazy.





To make sure all the plants thrived, Saturday morning, I got up and watered all my pots, deadheaded all the plants,

then I lightly fertilized, then watered it in. Surprisingly, Saturday afternoon I got a repeat of Friday and I got another .15 inches of rain. This morning, I thought I was going to get more rain, but it only thundered and blew, and then the sun came out with no rainfall.

In looking at this week’s forecast, we have a chance of rain every day. Not sure if it will materialize or not, but any rain I can get in August, I will gladly accept. The cloud cover helps to reduce the temperature a bit too.

The intense sun this past week, led to a little leaf burn on normally sun-tolerant plants. The ti plant and some mandevilla leaves had some burn. I also have had some animal playing havoc with a few plants. For weeks something was digging in the pot with a mandevilla and petunia. I filled up the plant with more soil, then stuck wooden toothpicks in the soil where it had been digging.





The digging stopped. Then this week, I noticed something was stripping the bottom leaves off of one hibiscus





and just leaving them on the deck. I put out more toothpicks, and so far, it has stopped. I wonder what plant will be next?





Pay attention to how much rainfall YOUR yard is getting.





Rainfall is spotty right now, and amounts vary greatly. Water, when it is hot is crucial for plant success. It is also a great time to test your sprinkler system if you have one. Turn it on when you have time to watch it to make sure all heads are functioning.