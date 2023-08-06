Hey Macarena!

Plaid shirts tied around waists. Baggy jeans. Cargo pants. Crop tops. Vests. Bucket hats. Floral print, spaghetti-strap slip dresses worn over T-shirts. Bike shorts. Fanny packs. Overalls, one strap fastened only. Garb from the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski."

These were just some of the fashion elements rocked at the '90s Mall Party, hosted by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership on July 29 in the old Main Street Mall, "a time capsule from 30 years ago."

From posters, signs, photos and other relics (think "Friends" characters' faces gracing a sextet of mannequins) to a Park Plaza Retro Arcade, no details were spared. The event went "full MTV" with a VJ who got guests on the dance floor with some of the most memorable hits from the '90s, performed by such artists as Janet Jackson, House of Pain, Tag Team, Heavy D, Vanilla Ice and Britney Spears (who was later channeled by a lip-syncing impersonator). MC Telly Noel got, and kept, the party going.

And yeah, they did the Macarena.

Guests were given the options of munching on a buffet of light bites and purchasing fare from Slick's Grill, a restaurant within the mall that became The Max (of "Saved by the Bell" sitcom fame) to offer burgers and fries. Featured cocktails were the "Hey Arnold!" featuring Rock Town bourbon, peach liqueur, lemonade and iced tea; and the "Basilic Instinct," featuring Rock Town Basil Vodka and strawberry lemonade.

During an evening that also included a costume contest, partygoers were also encouraged to use modern-day tools to immortalize themselves: taking selfies on the actual couch from "Friends" or posing in the 360 photo booth.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams